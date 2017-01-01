Steamboat briefs: Library to continue hosting free foreign film series

Bud Werner Memorial Library’s free foreign film series continues with “Neither Heaven Nor Earth,” an award-winning film from France directed by Clément Cogitore, at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Chief Theater.

Before the film, Steamboat Springs’ French Club will at 6 p.m. in the theater’s Black Box Lounge for conversational French, wine specials and potluck appetizers. All French speakers are welcome.

The screening includes an award-winning short film. For more information, visit steamboatlibrary.org/events.

Documentary to screen at library about California wolf

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free screening of “The Wolf OR-7 Expedition,” a featured film from the 2016 International Wildlife Film Festival, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Library Hall.

Follow six adventurers as they retrace the route taken by a GPS-collared Oregon wolf to explore human and wolf coexistence. The expedition retraced the approximate track generated by the GPS collar worn by the Oregon wolf known as Wolf OR-7.

For more information, visit steamboatlibrary.org/events.

Chris Dombrowski, fly-fishing author, to visit Steamboat

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents an evening with Chris Dombrowski, the writer who Outside Magazine calls “the fly fishing poet.” Dombrowski will talk about his new book, “Body of Water: A Sage, a Seeker, and the World’s Most Alluring Fish,” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in Library Hall.

Fly fishing guide to the likes of David James Duncan and Jim Harrison, Dombrowski is also an award-winning author. “Body of Water” is about the journey that led him to the Bahamas, its most elusive and highly prized creature, the bonefish, and to David Pinder, the legendary fisherman who created an industry. Part fishing hagiography, part ecology and part elegy, “Body of Water” is a tribute to a man, a place and a particularly beguiling fish, written in prose as immersive and crystalline as the waters of the Caribbean itself.

Dombrowski’s poetry and nonfiction have been published in leading journals and magazines. Born in Michigan, he earned his master of fine arts degree from the University of Montana and lives in Missoula, where he is a fly-fishing guide and director of the 406 Writers’ Workshop and the Beargrass Writing Retreat.

At this Library Author Series event, books will be available for sale and signing courtesy of Off the Beaten Path Bookstore. For more information, visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Free library yoga practice to focus on Seane Corn’s DVD

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free yoga session for January’s community yoga practice focusing on Seane Corn’s “Detox Flow Yoga” DVD. at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 in Library Hall. The 65-minute practice is designed for all levels to work at their own pace. Bring a mat and blanket.

The library’s free community yoga practice is for all ages, abilities and experience levels and is intended for anyone who wants to build a personal home yoga practice while checking out the variety of free library resources available to help.

As a community of yogis, the focus is on a different yoga instructor’s DVD or CD during each session. Participants work at their own pace throughout each session and enjoy the support of the local yoga community while absorbing the teaching of some of the world’s most esteemed yogis. For more information, visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

YVSC offering ride share program through Facebook

The staff at the nonprofit Yampa Valley Sustainability Council has introduced a Yampa Valley Ride Share page on Facebook, meant to serve locals looking for carpool opportunities and commuting partners within the Yampa Valley. The new site to connect valley commuters is intended as a companion to pre-existing Facebook pages, such as Steamboat Springs Ride Share, which connect riders and drivers to and from the Front Range. Yampa Valley Ride Share replaces previous carpooling outreach efforts at Northwest Colorado Carpool World, which has been discontinued. For more information, email info@yvsc.org.

Free breast exams available for qualified women residents

Women age 40 to 64 who have limited or no health insurance may qualify for free breast exams and cervical cancer screenings. In addition to meeting age and income requirements, women must live in Colorado, be legal residents (or legally present) in the U.S. and have not had a mammogram or Pap test in the past 12 months. Women’s Wellness Connection is a program at Northwest Colorado Health. Visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/wwc or call 970-879-1632 for more information.