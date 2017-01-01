Routt County Board Of County Commissioners meeting agendas for Jan. 2 and 3

Monday, Jan. 2

Work session

Commissioners will not meet.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Regular meeting

10:30 a.m. Call to order

A. Pledge Of Allegiance

B. Approval of accounts payable, manual warrants and payroll

10:35 a.m. Consent agenda items

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda to allow the board of commissioners to spend its time and energy on more important items on a lengthy agenda. Any commissioner may request that an item be pulled from the consent agenda and considered separately. Any member of the public may request any item to be pulled from the consent agenda.

A. Approval of county commissioners minutes: Regular meeting of Nov. 22, 2016.

B. Approval of and authorization for the chair to sign an Early Childhood Colorado Partnership mini-grant award of $7,500 to support capacity building for Routt County Early Childhood Council.

C. Approval of and authorization for the chair to sign a Temple Hoyne Buell grant award in the amount of $57,000 for the First Impressions best practices program.

D. Approval of and authorization for the chair to sign a Temple Hoyne Buell grant award in the amount of $10,000 for the Fatherhood Program of Routt County.

E. Approval of and authorization for the chair to sign a resolution designating place for posting of notices of meetings of the Routt County Board of County Commissioners in accordance with C.R.S. 24-6-402.

10:40 a.m. Consideration of items pulled from the consent agenda.

10:45 a.m. Public comment

Public comment will be heard on any item except quasi-judicial land use items. County commissioners will take public comment under consideration but will not make any decision or take action at this time.

10:55 a.m. Purchasing

Tim Winter, director

• Consideration for approval to waive the formal purchasing process and authorization of chairperson to a sign a Taser International, Inc. master services and purchasing agreement for the necessary equipment and licenses for 17 body evidence cameras for the Routt County Sheriff’s Office.

• Consideration for approval to waive the formal purchasing process and authorization of chairperson to sign a purchase order for one new 60 copies/minute color copier/printer for the Extension Office, two new 50 copies/minute black-and-white copiers/printers for the Human Resource and Clerk’s Offices, and the trade-in of three copiers.

• Consideration for approval and authorization of the chairperson to sign an independent contractor service agreement for trash and recycle for all county facilities.

• Consideration for approval of purchase and authorization of chairperson to sign purchase orders for eleven new vehicles for the motor pool fleet for the Road and Bridge Department. Also consideration to waive the formal purchasing process and approve and authorize chairperson to sign a purchase order for the equipment and installation of police vehicle accessories for five new sheriff’s office vehicles.

11:25 a.m. Human resources

Chris Hensen, director

• Consideration to approve updates to Section 8.3.3 of the personnel handbook, annual vacation leave.

• Consideration to approve updates to Section 12 of the personnel handbook, pay and benefits.

11:40 a.m. Meeting adjourned

All regular meetings are open to the public unless otherwise noted. All meetings will be held in the Routt County Historic Courthouse — 522 Lincoln Ave., Hearing Room, Steamboat Springs — or as otherwise noted. All programs, services and activities of Routt County are operated in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. If you need a special accommodation as a result of a disability, please call the commissioners office at 970-879-0108 to assure that we can meet your needs. Please notify us of your request as soon as possible prior to the scheduled event. Routt County uses the Relay Colorado service. Dial 711 or TDD 970-870-5444.