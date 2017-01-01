The Record for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016: Business cash register burglarized

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016

Police, fire and ambulance calls

9:11 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Central Park Drive and Mount Werner Road.

3:55 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a suspicious incident at the Walton Peak trailhead near mile marker 148 on U.S. Highway 40.

4:16 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a burglary at a business in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza. The back door of the business was broken open, and someone had forced open a cash register.

4:56 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident in the 400 block of Pitkin Street. Someone reported that people were walking down the alleyway.

6:24 p.m. Deputies responded to a fireworks complaint at the intersection of Moonlight Way and Steamboat Boulevard.

7:48 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a fire in the parking lot of a business in the 1900 block of Alpine Plaza. The fire was under control.

10:50 p.m. Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 2000 block of Ski Time Square Drive. A 43-year-old man had allegedly broken windows out of two vehicles. He was found and issued a summons for criminal mischief.