New Steamboat store offering cheeses, local foods and goods

— Two local cheese makers have set up shop in the old Starbucks location in Sundance Plaza, and they’re inviting other local farmers and artisans to do the same.

Moon Hill Dairy owner John Weibel is renting the space, along with Orchard Hill Creamery owner Laura Chisholm, who recently moved to Steamboat Springs after 12 years as a dairy farmer in Nebraska.

The duo met through the American Cheese Society, and Chisholm then moved her cows to Weibel’s farm before they came up with the idea for a pop-up store.

The store opened in mid-December and sells a variety of cheeses, as well as beef and pork, salmon from Copper River and several other foods and goods from local farmers and artisans.

The business also offers to-go lunches from Phenomenal Falafel and Fireside Catering, dining tables and local artwork on the walls.

“We really want to support the local producers,” Chisholm said.

The store is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 255 Anglers Drive.

Weibel said he holds a lease at the space through April but is looking at creative ways to bring other producers into the space, with the hope of extending the lease.

The store has a commercial kitchen which could be beneficial for local food producers looking for a space to prepare food and is currently selling about 16 types of cheese, including soft, spreadable fromage blanc, honey ricotta and Alpenbert brie-style.

The duo said that, while there is a demand for high-quality, locally made cheeses, they’re often difficult to sell due to the lock of a retail location and the many rules and regulations surrounding production.

Weibel said he’s also not able to sell cheeses directly from his farm due to rules related to a conservation easement on the property.

For now, Weibel and Chisholm are eager to get the word out about their retail space and hope more producers are interested in selling their goods at the location.

They’re also considering hosting farmer’s market-style days at which producers can personally sell their good to customers.

