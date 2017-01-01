Healthy eating: Sweet and sour chicken

Sweet and sour chicken

1 egg white

2 bell peppers, cut into 1-inch chunks

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon grated ginger

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 cup canned pineapple chunks (reserve 1/4 cup juice)

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken cut into 1-inch pieces

1/4 cup white vinegar

1/4 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon canola oil

2-3 tablespoons brown sugar

In a bowl, whisk egg white, salt and cornstarch with a fork. When cornstarch has dissolved, add chunks of chicken and coat. Let sit for 15 minutes at room temperature or overnight in the refrigerator. To make the sweet and sour sauce, whisk together pineapple juice, vinegar, ketchup and brown sugar. Set aside. Heat a large frying pan or wok over high heat until a drop of water instantly sizzles and evaporates. Pour in 1 tablespoon of cooking oil and swirl to coat the pan. Add chicken, arranging into a single layer. Let chicken fry, untouched for about 1 minute, until brown. Flip and fry other side. The chicken will still be a little pink in the middle. Place chicken on a clean plate or in a clean bowl. Set aside. Turn heat to medium and add remaining 1 teaspoon oil. Add pepper and ginger. Fry for 1 minute. Add pineapple chunks and sweet and sour sauce. Turn up heat just a bit to simmer mixture. Add chicken chunks and simmer until chicken is thoroughly cooked, approximately 4 to 5 minutes. Serves 4.

Recipe courtesy of University of Minnesota Extension.