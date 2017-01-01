Health briefs: Exercise class offered for older adults

— Aging Well exercise classes available for older adults

Northwest Colorado Health hosts Aging Well fitness classes in Steamboat Springs, Oak Creek and Yampa. Gentle, intermediate and advanced exercise and Tai Chi classes are available to help older adults improve strength, endurance, flexibility and balance. A $3 donation per class is appreciated. For a full schedule of classes and other Aging Well programs, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell, or call 970-871-7676.

Programs helps people at risk for type 2 diabetes

Northwest Colorado Health will host a lifestyle change program for individuals who have prediabetes or are at risk for developing type 2 diabetes. Program participants will meet from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays beginning Jan. 11 at Northwest Colorado Health, 940 Central Park Drive, Suite 101. Participants will work with a lifestyle coach in a group environment and learn how to make realistic, achievable goals regarding nutrition, exercise and stress management to prevent or delay diabetes and complications. To learn more about the program, visit cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention. For more information or to sign up, call 970-871-7618.

Help available for insurance enrollment

Individuals who need health insurance or need to renew their plans must do so by Jan. 31.



Following are several points to keep in mind.

• There are new plans and prices every year. Financial help is available to lower monthly costs.

• Free in-person assistance is available to help find the right plan.

• Those already enrolled need to renew their plans to retain coverage. it is important to review options.

• There are tax penalties for not having health insurance.

Participants must enroll or renew plans by Jan. 15 for coverage beginning Feb. 1 and by Jan. 31 for coverage beginning March 1.

For free assistance, contact a Health Coverage Guide at Northwest Colorado Health at 970-871-7330 or Yampa Valley Medical Center at 970-879-1322. Drop-in open enrollment assistance is available from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 25 at Yampa Valley Medical Center, 1024 Central Park Drive. For more information and resources, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/healthinsurance.

Program for Moms now using eWIC card

The Colorado Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children has switched from paper checks to a debit-style eWIC card.

WIC provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support and supplemental nutritious foods to pregnant women, mothers and children who qualify. Allocations for WIC-approved foods are added to participants’ eWIC cards. The card eliminates confusion and check out time in the grocery store.

Research has found WIC increases duration of pregnancies and reduces infant mortality and low birthweight and helps prevent nutrition deficiencies in children. Woman and children in WIC are also more likely to receive prenatal care and/or have a regular source of medical care.

WIC is offered at Northwest Colorado Health in Steamboat Springs and Craig. For more information, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/wic or call 970-871-7677.