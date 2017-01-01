Cold air, snowfall in Steamboat forecast

— A strong storm moving from the Pacific Northwest coast is expected to reach Steamboat Springs Monday, bringing chilly temperatures and a good chance of snowfall throughout the week.

Light snow is forecast to begin as early as Sunday night, according to a Sunday afternoon forecast from Steamboat meteorologist Mike Weissbluth, who runs snowalarm.com.

“Models do agree that cold air will move over the region from Monday though early Thursday, though the splitting storm will carry the coldest air to our north and east,” Weissbluth said in the forecast.

The National Weather Service Sunday was forecasting highs in the low to mid 20s through Friday, with overnight lows in the teens Monday and Tuesday and dropping to single digits for Wednesday and Thursday.

Weissbluth said there could be 1 to 2 inches of new snow reported at the Steamboat Ski Area by Monday morning and another 4 to 8 inches for Tuesday morning’s report.

“Light snow will continue through Tuesday, with another 3 to 6 inches forecast for Wednesday morning before another push of very cold air moves over the area later Wednesday into Wednesday night,” Weissbluth said.

Another 1 to 4 inches of snow could fall during the day Wednesday, according to the forecast.

Weissbluth said there is uncertainty about the forecast near the end of the week and further into the future, but added he would post an additional weather forecast later in the week.

Weissbluth’s forecasts are posted on snowalarm.com, and those interested can sign up to receive twice-weekly forecasts via email.



To reach Teresa Ristow, call 970-871-4206, email tristow@SteamboatToday.com or follow her on Twitter @TeresaRistow