Steamboat Springs City Council members hoping more residents will apply for open council seat

Steamboat Springs — Only two residents have applied to replace Steamboat Springs City Councilman Tony Connell ahead of next week’s application deadline.
The city’s elected officials are hoping more applicants who live in District 1 will step forward in the next few days for a chance to serve.
Residents in the district, which includes most of the downtown area and runs from Fifth Street to the western city limits, still have until 5 p.m. Feb. 7 to turn in an application for the seat.
Whoever is chosen will spend at least the next nine months helping the council plan for a new shared law enforcement facility, shape the future of Howelsen Hill and join the council’s ongoing effort to improve community trust in the wake of some controversies in city government.
Regular City Council members are also compensated to the tune of $842 per month and receive health insurance benefits from the city.
“I would hope there are more than two applicants,” Councilwoman Heather Sloop said, adding she thinks a larger applicant pool would benefit the council, which will have to choose a candidate members think is representative of the city.
Sloop said she has talked to two additional residents who might be submitting applications before the deadline.
But before they apply, Sloop said these prospective council members wanted to discuss the work-life balance for serving on council.
Council members meet two to three times per month and must also serve on subcommittees.
How much time goes into serving on council?
It depends on which member is asked.
“It’s variable, depending on the person and what type of learner they are and how they literally can absorb information,” Sloop said. “It’s a sliding scale. It can go anywhere from 10 to 12 hours per week to 25 to 30.”
Council President Pro Tem Jason Lacy said that, including time spent in meetings, he will put in about 60 hours for council-related duties during a slower month and up to 80 hours during a normal month.
Council members are also tasked with digesting a lot of information, and their agenda packets can sometimes total hundreds of pages.
“Typically, I read my packet three times,” Councilwoman Kathi Meyer said. “I skim it, I read it as I put it in my ring binder and I look through it a third time as I (write) questions and notes.”
Meyer estimated she spends an average of 20 hours per week on council responsibilities.
Some members also take occasional trips to Denver for meetings or training sessions.
“It’s a time commitment, and obviously, it’s a night time time commitment,” Meyer said, noting some council meetings have lasted as long as six to seven hours on Tuesday nights.
Council members are currently aiming to shorten the length of their meetings, and they’ve seen some success in that area so far this year.
The two men who have already applied for the open council job are familiar faces in District 1 and ran in the last election for the seat in 2015.
Rich Levy, a message therapist and former wilderness forest ranger, said in his application he wants to emphasize the human element and bring accountability and transparency to the council.
He said he also wants to ensure the public’s interest is represented on the dais.
Levy is currently vice chairman of the city’s planning commission.
Mike Shaler, a leadership consultant, thinks his long career of leading and managing people has prepared him to serve on the council.
Shaler has been CEO of the Steamboat Leadership Institute since 1992.
When the application deadline has passed and all of the applicants have stepped forward, Steamboat Today will announce the finalized list and reach out to the candidates for a story.
City Clerk Julie Franklin said Friday the city has been “shaking the trees” trying to find prospective applicants for the council seat.
Whoever is appointed to the council seat will serve until the seat is up for election in November.
The current council will interview candidates Feb. 14 and decide who they want to join them on the dais.
Connell, who was elected in 2013, announced last month that he planned to resign Feb. 14 due to increased demands at work.
He also wants to spend more time with his family.
Connell will be stepping down about nine months shy of the end of his first term.
City Council application
Council Application 2017 by Scott Franz on Scribd
To reach Scott Franz, call 970-871-4210, email scottfranz@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottFranz10
Comments
Harvey Lyon 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
I live in The County, not The City, so its not for me to say. But if it were I'd say to folks you totally abuse your hard working City Council.
You call them all sorts of names and accuse them of all sorts of special interests. You impugn their character and bother them to all hours of the night. I've seen the slandering of their kids and the rudest of behavior towards them. You ripped them for free ski passes and holler about the quality of food they get for dinner when they're holding a Council Meeting that can run 8 or more hours.
They receive near nothing in return for their dedication and well over 80 hours a week listening to folks who are mostly whining about self special interests. They can't go out to dinner without someone accosting them on this or that.
While I believe its fine to ask direct and pointed questions as well as express your beliefs and opinions I also believe that its important to show respect for their dedication to the Community. And you might get more accomplished if you sent them an email with your views for them to consider before you got up and ripped them a new one at a Council Meeting. You may, giving them a chance to consider, have a point.
The way you folks treat City Council, its amazing you have two wishing to run.
Scott Wedel 6 minutes ago
Well, they get family health insurance with a budgeted value of about $1,000 a month plus $842 cash so over $1,800 a month for about 60 hours work per month so about $30 per hour. That is substantially better than "near nothing".
Also, the duration of meetings is substantially within the power of city council to substantially shorten. There is no reason to sit through long presentations that should already be in the meeting packet. They should also table items in which meeting packet info is woefully inadequate. City council members are way too frequently asked to use their personal expertise to determine the facts needed to make a decision. They should just say city staff analysis is inadequate and that staff needs to do a professional job before council will spend their time considering the issue.
City Council discussions should also discourage council members from basically holding the microphone hostage while they think out loud on the issue. I think that since they don't have personal staff behind him to send them notes when things get confusing, that longer discussions should take a break so that council members can talk to citizens and hear again what the public thinks are the main issues.
As for personal insults and any verbal attacks on their family, that is just wrong. No one defends that.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID