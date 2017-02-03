Martha Drake Young : Give me your tired ...

Now is a good time to remember the inscription on the Statue of Liberty.
Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free;
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore,
Send these, the homeless,
Tempest-tossed to me
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!
Martha Drake Young
Steamboat Springs
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID