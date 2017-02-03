Martha Drake Young : Give me your tired ...

Friday, February 3, 2017

Advertisement

Now is a good time to remember the inscription on the Statue of Liberty.

Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free;

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore,

Send these, the homeless,

Tempest-tossed to me

I lift my lamp beside the golden door!

Martha Drake Young

Steamboat Springs

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.