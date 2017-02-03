Ken Kowynia: ACA hardly a failure

My comment to Congressman Tipton's letter yesterday: I just read your letter in the Steamboat Pilot. While it is true that the Affordable Care Act "hasn't made health care affordable or accessible for all Americans,” Obamacare has not failed. How is 24 million additional people with insurance a failure? It's a little unbelievable that the very people who have done nothing for decades to improve health care now have plans to do something. I have no problems with making needed improvements, but don't let perfection be the enemy of the good.

Ken Kowynia

Steamboat Springs