Historic sign damaged: The Record for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

5:11 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person having difficulty breathing in the 1100 block of West Jefferson Avenue.

7:23 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a person concerned about moose at Soda Creek Elementary School.

9:06 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a possible drunken driver in the 1600 block of Mid Valley Drive. Police found the car unoccupied.

9:46 a.m. Officers were called to a report of an iPhone stolen on Pine Street.

11:41 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a car stolen from Stock Bridge Transit Center. It had been towed.

12:36 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person having a seizure in the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

1:19 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a man who overdosed after taking a pill in the 2200 block of Storm Meadows Drive. The man was taken to Yampa Valley Medical Center.

3:24 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person sitting in a car drinking a beer at the Routt County Courthouse. The car was empty when police arrived.

3:50 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who received a fraudulent check for a sports car sold online

4:32 p.m. Officers were called to a report of gas stolen at a station in the 500 block of South Lincoln Avenue. The attendant tried to stop the car, but the people inside flipped the attendant off and drove away. Police could not find them.

7:24 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who possibly had a stroke in the 600 block of Meadowbrook Circle.

8:21 p.m. Officers were called to a report of the Rabbit Ears Motel sign being damaged. A neon portion of one of the rabbit’s ears had been damaged. Damage was estimated at $500, and the motel had video from earlier of people climbing on the sign and throwing snowballs.

8:56 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person with a medical problem in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.