Today's top 10 weekend events in Steamboat Springs

— Wondering what to do and where to go in Steamboat Springs? We've got you covered with this weekend's top 10 events.

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

Grand Opening Celebration | 5 to 8 p.m. | Amici, 635 Lincoln Ave., next door to Colorado High 5

Celebrate the grand opening of Steamboat’s newest downtown boutique, Amici. Handcrafted and found goods from around the world will be featured, along with cupcakes, light appetizers and a raffle.

Community African dance and drum classes | 6 to 9 p.m. | Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

Master teachers Djeneba Sako and Vieux Traore return to Steamboat Springs for one night. These are all-levels community classes. Drum with Vieux will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dance with Djeneba will be from 7:30 to 9 p.m. No pre-registration is necessary. Drummers are asked to bring their own drums, and dancers should wear comfortable clothing and bare feet. This workshop is presented by Steamboat African Dance & Drum Ensemble and Steamboat Dance Theatre.

CMC SKY Club's public astronomy night program | 7 to 8:30 p.m. | Colorado Mountain College, Albright Auditorium, 1275 Crawford Ave.

Colorado Mountain College Astronomy Professor Jimmy Westlake presents "Shadows in Space: The Great American Solar Eclipse of August 2017."

DJ Logic featuring Me and Ed |10 p.m. | Old Town Pub & Restaurant, 600 Lincoln Ave.

Logic will mix hip-hop and funk, while accompanied by the live instrumentation of Eric Delaney and Eric Barry.

SATURDAY, FEB. 4

Jean Perry Oil Painting Demonstration | 10 a.m. to noon | Steamboat Art Museum, 801 Lincoln Ave.

Signature member of Plein Air Painters of America, Jean Perry will talk about the advantages of Plein Air painting to enhance her studio paintings and will demonstrate how she translates that study into a finished painting.

Speed Dating, Tonight: The Opera | 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. | Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.

After the success of last year’s production, Emerald City Opera is thrilled to present the World Premiere of a new version of Michael Ching’s Speed Dating, Tonight! This new version, with both added and revised material, will be presented in a similar, immersive fashion as the 2016 production. Commissioned specifically for Emerald City Opera, this expansion is made possible by funding from the Amphion Foundation.

Super Fun Steamboat Show | 8 p.m. | Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

Head to the theater to see this show that includes some of the most-talented and hilarious veterans of Steamboat’s performing troupes. The show will be a wild ride of comedy, music and singing, audience participation, improv, local celebrities, making fun of local celebrities, game shows, power drinking and more. Warning: Do not bring your children or your sensitive side. Doors and bar open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available at chieftheater.com or at All That.

The Nth Power | 10 p.m. | Old Town Pub & Restaurant, 600 Lincoln Ave.

Relentless funk and soul is brought to a new level when this group from New Orleans takes the stage. Powerhouse drummer Nikki Glaspie played with Beyonce before joining Ivan Nevill's Dumpstafunk.

Funk Trek | 10 p.m. | Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Making its debut in 2008, Funk Trek, from Omaha, Nebraska, has since developed its homemade music to create its own sound. This six-piece band has molded its own unique conglomeration of funk, combining the flavors of old school and new school funk, R&B, soul, hip hop and a dash of jazz.

SUNDAY, FEB. 5

Community donation yoga class |4 to 5:20 p.m.| Yoga Lila, 1955 Bridge Lane.

Mixed-level yoga class welcomes all ability levels of yoga. The class is donation based.

To view a full listing of today's events visit the Steamboat Happenings page or download the free Steamboat Today news app.