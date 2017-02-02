Super Fun Steamboat Show returns

— Whether you’ve been having the January blues or the January 2017 blues, getting out of the house for the Super Fun Steamboat Show on Saturday, Feb. 4 might be just the thing for you.

“There are some people who need a good laugh right now,” said the Super Fun Steamboat Show’s creator-writer-producer-actor Todd Danielson. “The inspiration for this show is ‘getting back in the game.’ Let’s get back to having one night a month where we have fun.”

If you go: What: The Super Fun Steamboat Show When: Doors/bar open at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 Where: Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave. Tickets: free; donations support Todd Danielson and his family More information: chieftheater.com

The Super Fun Show has been described as a mix of Saturday Night Live and Vaudeville. The show features sketch comedy, improv and charades.

There’s music ranging from guitar to rap to Carolyn Berns’ Jimi Hendrix-inspired fiddle playing to a karaoke contest of “I Will Survive.” There’s dancing — some Cabaret, some Steamboat Dance Theater performers previewing their annual concert pieces and some Jasmir belly dancers.

A localized version of NPR’s “This, That or the Other” will debut, encouraging audience members to guess whether the name of a product — Black Pearl, for instance — is actually coffee, chocolate or marijuana. The show is woven together with underlying themes and quick one-liners.

“There’s something for everyone,” Danielson said.

The variety show donates ticket sale proceeds to a different charity each month, and February’s show will benefit Danielson. A week and a day before the show, Danielson had a seizure and subsequently learned he has a brain tumor.

But, “the show will go on!” Danielson wrote in an email.

In light of the news, actors won’t be accepting their pay; admission to Saturday’s show is now free. All donations and proceeds supporting Danielson, his wife and children and his medical bills, including surgery next week to remove the tumor.

“He’s our leader,” said Executive Director of the Chief Scott Parker. “The whole troop is rallying.”

“Save Todd Danielson, aka STD!!!” the Chief Theater website exclaims.

The Super Fun Steamboat Show was established in 2015, but the roots of the show reach back much farther. Danielson and Parker met in 2003, when they were acting in Steamboat Community Theater’s “12 Angry Jurors” and both of their wives were pregnant with their first child.

The friends went to comedy nights and wrote sketches for Pirate Theater together. When Parker moved out of Steamboat for several years, it was Danielson who called him to say the Chief had a job opening, and when the Chief won the Navigator Award for Business of the Year, Parker thanked Danielson in his speech, and Danielson sat at Parker's dinner table. Both have a second child named Finley.

“We want the audience to feel like they’re part of our (the cast and crew’s) family,” Danielson said. “They’re not just there to watch a show; they’re there to be part of the show.”

The show is recommended for those 18 and older.

Donations to support Danielson, who will be hosting the Super Fun Steamboat Show, will be accepted during Saturday's performance. A Go Fund Me page has also been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/save-todd-danielson.