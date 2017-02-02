Steamboat briefs: Group to host presentation locally about women’s health

The Yampa Valley University Women will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Scott Center of the Selbe Apartments, 550 Rollingstone Drive.

Guest speaker is Dr. Michelle Jimerson, a family physician at Yampa Valley Medical Associates, who will talk about women’s health and issues in aging.

The cost is $3. Bring a potluck dish to share for lunch.

United Way Grant Cycle submissions due March 17

RCUW funds programs in early childhood education, youth success, income stability and health and crisis emergency services. The deadline for grant submissions is 5 p.m. March 17.

RCUW encourages community programs and organizations who have programs that fit the group’s impact areas to apply.

For more information, visit routtcountyunitedwaygrants.communityforce.com or call 970-879-5605.

Cannes-winning French film to screen at Chief Theater

Bud Werner Memorial Library’s free foreign film series continues with “My King (Mon Roi),” an award-winning, French romance for which Emmanuelle Bercot claimed the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film will screen at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8 ,at the Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

Before the film, Steamboat’s French Club gathers at 6 p.m. in the Chief Theater’s Black Box Lounge for conversational French, wine specials and potluck appetizers. All French speakers are welcome.

For more information about the film, visit at steamboatlibrary.org/events.

Sonja Hinrichsen, snow drawings returns to valley

Bud Werner Memorial Library and The Nature Conservancy invite the Yampa Valley community to join in creating a large, landscape-scale work of art on the snowy hay meadow at the Carpenter Ranch near Hayden.

A snow drawing is created by human feet wearing snowshoes, walking patterns on fresh snow. The theme of this year’s snow drawing is “Finding Peace in Nature,” and the event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 26.

Volunteer artists meet at the Carpenter Ranch at 9 a.m., where organizers will share in-formation about the landscape that is the canvas, answer questions and offer ideas and instruction for how to delve into the snow drawing before heading out to the hay meadow. Community snow drawing continues until noon, but participants can leave earlier if they need to or stay later if they want. Participants must bring their own snow-shoes, snacks and water.

In past years, the community has worked alongside environmental artist Sonja Hinrichsen to create snow drawings on Rabbit Ears Pass, the Carpenter Ranch hay meadows and Lake Catamount.

To date, more than 200 Steamboat locals have worked on these community installations, and organizers look forward to sharing another beautiful 2017 experience of peace and artistry on the Yampa Valley landscape, inspired by the hearts and minds of the locals.

Those who wants to participate are asked to RSVP to the library’s adult programs coordinator, Jennie Lay, at jlay@steamboatlibrary.org, with name, email address and phone number. For more information, visit steamboatlibrary.org/events.

Local sustainability council recruits families for challenge

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is partnering with the EPA “Food Too Good to Waste” campaign to launch a local food waste challenge. An average family of four throws away 40 percent of its food away, wasting approximately $1,500 every year.

As part of the challenge, YVSC is recruiting families to participate in a pilot program that will track and reduce household food waste. The challenge will involve tracking prevent-able food waste, which is food thrown away because it spoiled or wasn’t eaten at a meal.

YVSC will provide each family in the challenge a bucket for measuring preventable food waste each week, as well as educational resources, fridge signs, menu planning infor-mation and support along the way. The challenge will last six weeks from Feb. 27 to April 10 and will culminate with a family-friendly celebration on April 18.

Families interested in reducing household food waste can email cameron@yvsc.org to sign up.

City offers tips to help with snow-plowing efforts

In advance of more snow Friday and into the weekend, the city of Steamboat Springs reminds residents, property-owners and visitors of ways that they can assist with snow plow operations in the following ways.

■ No overnight parking on city streets from Nov. 1 to May 1.

■ Residents are responsible for maintaining their own driveways, parking areas and sidewalks.

■ It is a violation to push, place or put snow into public streets. This activity creates a larger windrow for your neighbor when the streets are plowed.

■ Snow should not put onto fire hydrants.

■ Property owners should be aware that the placing, dumping or pushing of snow onto city streets, handicapped parking areas or adjacent properties is prohibited.

■ Adjacent property owners/tenants are responsible for the proper same-day removal of snow from sidewalks without depositing snow in city streets.

■ The city’s snow storage exists in the right-of-way, along residential streets and is typically 10 to 15 feet from the edge of the pavement. City plows use this location to deposit snow from plowing.

■ Parents should ensure kids’ snow caves or forts are built a safe distance from the city right-of-way and be mindful of snow loads on roofs.

■ Motorists should take it slow and give plows space to maneuver-they can’t stop or turn as easily as most vehicles.