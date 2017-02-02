REsults from Wednesday Night Jump No. 2

Wednesday
Place, totals
Alpine
Girls U8 HS20
1 McKenzie Maines 22.0
2 Gigi Lobeck 18.0
Girls U10 HS20
1 Olivia Fountain 22.5
2 Anja Honebein 19.5
Girls Open HS 20
1 Annabelle Stone 18.5
Boys U8 HS 20
1 Bridger Lawton 26.5
2 Nathan Rind 23.5
3 Odin Gruben 8.5
Boys U10 HS20
1 Kai Jensen 26.5
2 Owen Park 22.0
3 Holt LeMaster 14.5
Hudson Merlina 13.5
Boys U12 HS30
1 Fisher St. John 41.5
2 Brady Adams 40.0
3 Levi Allen 32.5
Boys U14 30
1 Reeves Kirby 37.0
2 Misha Jensen 35.0
3 Luke Wichelhaus 33.5
Pete Wichelhaus2.5
Keene Snyder 27.0
Troy LeMaster 15.5
