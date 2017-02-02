REsults from Wednesday Night Jump No. 2

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Wednesday

Place, totals

Alpine

Girls U8 HS20

1 McKenzie Maines 22.0

2 Gigi Lobeck 18.0

Girls U10 HS20

1 Olivia Fountain 22.5

2 Anja Honebein 19.5

Girls Open HS 20

1 Annabelle Stone 18.5

Boys U8 HS 20

1 Bridger Lawton 26.5

2 Nathan Rind 23.5

3 Odin Gruben 8.5

Boys U10 HS20

1 Kai Jensen 26.5

2 Owen Park 22.0

3 Holt LeMaster 14.5

Hudson Merlina 13.5

Boys U12 HS30

1 Fisher St. John 41.5

2 Brady Adams 40.0

3 Levi Allen 32.5

Boys U14 30

1 Reeves Kirby 37.0

2 Misha Jensen 35.0

3 Luke Wichelhaus 33.5

Pete Wichelhaus2.5

Keene Snyder 27.0

Troy LeMaster 15.5

