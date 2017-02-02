The Nth Power plays OTP

— A number that’s put to the Nth power is multiplied by itself.

“We like to believe our music has an infinite potential,” said the band’s guitarist and singer Nick Cassarino. “And that we as people — like all people — have that potential.”

Plus, when the band was started, Nick’s bandmates were Nikki, Nate and Nigel.

If you go: What: The Nth Power plays at OTP When: 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 Where: Old Town Pub, 600 S. Lincoln Ave. Tickets: $10

The Nth Power plays at Old Town Pub in Steamboat Springs Saturday, Feb. 4.

The group was born at New Orleans Jazz Fest 2012 — the members serendipitously gathering to help out a group for a 2 a.m. soundcheck, during which they played an improvised groove that left them all stunned and eager to play together officially.

Despite its roots in jazz, though, The Nth Power’s music ranges far into other genres as well. The band is often described as a gumbo of soul, funk, rock, R&B, world beat, gospel and folk, breaking down any barriers between genres. The lyrical content is similarly wide-ranging.

The Nth Power — "Only Love"

“There’s some political stuff, some revolution stuff, some joy, some love, some spiritual stuff, some storytelling,” Cassarino said.

The quartet’s current members each bring rich experience to the music and to the group.

Nikki Glaspie, who formed the group, was drumming for her family’s Virginia-based church by the time she was 8. After graduating from Boston’s prestigious Berklee College of Music, she played with Beyonce for five years, including world tours, then with New Orleans funk group Dumpstaphunk. The other members of the group, Glaspie said, are her dream team.

Cassarino joins the Nth Power from the Jennifer Hartswick Band and has worked with rapper Big Daddy Kane. He also has roots in gospel bands, a Baptist choir, jazz and hip hop, and at one point, taught music classes for young children and kids with autism.

Bassist Nate Edgar comes from John Brown’s Body, a two-decades-old group, which has been hugely influential in American reggae.

The band’s newest member is singer and keyboardist Courtney J. Mell Smith.

Each member of the group also writes music.

The Nth Power’s visit to Old Town Pub is part of a national tour debuting a lot of the band’s newest music. The group released their third album, “To Be Free - Live,” in November.

“We were writing a lot of it when cops were killing all those unarmed black folks in the street,” Cassarino said. “It’s definitely got some pretty charged themes.”

The music the group members are currently writing is similarly charged.

“A lot of our songs are cries of hope and calls to action,” Cassarino said. “We’re not going to let people take us down, and we’re not gonna go backwards in history. We’re not gonna do it.

“Life is stressful; being a human is crazy,” he said. “So we’d like to provide an element of peace and escape. We’re about a message of healing through music and healing through love. Being together and being one.”

Up next, the band plays shows in Illinois, Michigan and Georgia with Kyle Hollingsworth.