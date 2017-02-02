Emerald Mountain School artists debut work: First Friday Artwalk listings for Feb. 3, 2017

— Jace Romick Gallery, 813 Lincoln Ave. inside the Chief Theatre, 970-846-3877

Local photographer Jace Romick's photography captures the American West and its lifestyle, paired with handcrafted artisanal frames to complement his engaging photos.

Gallery 89, 1009 Lincoln Ave., 970-439-8196

Gallery 89 will showcase the exhibit, "Steel Life," featuring renowned European sculptor David Marshall and his contemporary home design.

Pine Moon Fine Art, 117 Ninth St., 970-879-2787

Gallery art work features bronze and glass sculptures, acrylic, oil, monotype and watercolor paintings, pencil drawings, fiber works, photography and jewelry by local artists.

Fhysical Elements Personal Training, Ninth and Oak streets, 970-846-0828

Local photographer Derek Guimond embodies adventure in daily life, and his display of work aims to capture those moments of beauty in nature.

Images of Nature Gallery, 730 Lincoln Ave., 970-871-1822

Legendary nature photographer Tomas D. Mangelsen has traveled the natural world for more than 40 years, observing and photographing Earth's last great wild places.

SkiTown Computing, 1104 Lincoln Ave., #102, 970-870-7984

Tania H. Coffey’s photography work ranges from images of wildlife under a blanket of snow to wild ones challenging the sports our town reveres.



Steamboat Art Museum, 807 Lincoln Ave., 970-870-1755

The 10th Anniversary Exhibit is a retrospective celebrating artists and exhibits from the first decade of SAM. Cowboy Hard Hats, created by 20 artists, will also be on display. Local artists Jennifer Baker and Dan Rodus are featured in the Museum Store.

Steamboat Springs Center for Visual Arts, 837 Lincoln Ave., 970-846-5970

Award-winning local art at its best — colorful, diverse and accomplished. Paintings, photography, mixed media and more. Complimentary wine and cheese. This week's featured artist is Missy Borden.

URBANE, 703 Lincoln Ave., Suite B101, 970-879-9169

Urbane presents Colorado native Kevin Weinreich, also known as “SomedayK,” with more than 21 years of sketchbook drawings that are digitally brought to life.

Wild Horse Gallery, 802 Lincoln Ave., 970-879-5515

Featuring artist Chula Beauregard, known for her local scenes, especially those depicting the annual Winter Carnival. She is the Winter Carnival Poster artist and will sign posters during the First Friday Artwalk. Poster proceeds will benefit the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.

Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St., 970-879-9008

Winter Tracks is an exhibition of embellished skis, snowboards and snowshoes. There will also be a reception for Arts & Gallery Guide contest winner Ryan Keating, with light bites, wine and music. Julia Dordoni's work will be featured in the Platform Gallery.

Creekside Cafe & Grill, 131 11th St., 970-879-4925

The exhibit of “Lost Steamboat” will feature a photographic exhibition by the Tread of Pioneers Museum of significant historic buildings lost during the years, reflecting local history, geology and distinct Northwest Colorado style. Though the buildings, themselves, have been lost, their memories remain in this exhibition and in the stories passed down through generations.

Emerald Mountain School, 818 Oak St., 970-879-8081

Emerald Mountain School is a downtown-based K-8 school that personalizes education for the whole child. Art and music are core subjects. Each student develops strong creative skills, as well as strong academics. This will be the Emerald Mountain students first and only First Friday Artwalk.

Harwigs/L'Apogee, 911 Lincoln Ave., 970-879-1919

Jan Maret Willman will showcase “Cosmos,” a bold, intimate visual odyssey of paintings that present the universe in paint through the eyes of the Hubble telescope.

W Gallery, 115 Ninth St., 970-846-1783

While working on exhibits in Maui and Steamboat Springs, water is the predominant theme of artist Susan Schiesser, who will be the featured artist this month at W Gallery. Snow and shadow inform and direct Schiesser’s color palette to embrace water in its cold, mysterious journey.

Holy Name Catholic Church, 524 Oak. St. 970-879-0671

“God’s Holy Mountain,” by Pastor Rev. Ernest Bayer, spotlighting the St. John’s Bible, will showcase beautiful calligraphy and artistic illumination of the gospels and acts of the apostles. It will be open for up-close viewing.

Steamboat Smokehouse, 912 Lincoln Ave., 970-879-7427

Young Bloods Featured artist for the month of February is Kathleen Schlabach and her work created with mixed media, abstract-fauvism and contemporary works.