Drunken man arrested at library: The Record for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

1:47 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of two men fighting at Lincoln Avenue and Old Fish Creek Falls Road. They were seen running away, but officers were able to contact them.

9:29 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help with a gas leak in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:12 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person in the 1400 block of Flattop Circle who wanted to report a fraudulent check.

2:54 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious man who made an unusual comment at a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. The man was contacted, and everything was fine.

3:20 p.m. Officers were called to check on the welfare of a person in the 1200 block of Mountain Village Circle. The person was taken to Yampa Valley Medical Center.

4:10 p.m. Officers were called to a report of an assault involving a juvenile and an adult at East Maple Street and Amethyst Drive. Police were investigating.

4:42 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a man who possibly overdosed at Sixth and Oak streets. The man was found unconscious in a car. He reported having taken an unknown pill. He was issued a citation for DUI.

4:59 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person who fell in the 300 block of East Lincoln Avenue

7:23 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken man who was kicking and throwing things and yelling profanities at Bud Werner Memorial Library. The 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.