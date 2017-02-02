Brian Berge: Value of the halfpipe

Congratulations to our local snowboarders, Matt Ladley and Taylor Gold, on their recent podium finishes at the X Games.

Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. and the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club should be commended for reaching an agreement to keep the halfpipe at Mount Werner open this season after talk of abandoning it. It's because of this kind of dedication to our local winter sports athletes that Steamboat is able to foster so many elite competitors.

It's hard to believe how close the resort came to not having a halfpipe at all this season, and I hope that they can maintain a commitment to our up-and-coming athletes by ensuring that they have the right training facilities — like the Mavericks halfpipe. I would hate to see our community lose such an important piece of snowboard culture along with all of the future competitors who would have honed their abilities there.

Cheers to Matt, Taylor, and every other skier and snowboarder who take advantage of our halfpipe, and cheers to SSWSC and Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp for keeping it around for years to come (hopefully)!

Brian Berge

Steamboat Springs