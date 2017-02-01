Steamboat briefs: Zedeck named December Steamboat Teen of the Month

Nicole Zedeck has been selected by members of the Steamboat Springs Teen Council as Teen of the Month for December 2016. The Steamboat Mountain School senior was chosen for this honor because she is an outstanding teen in the community and embodies the values of Teen Council, which include demonstrating that teens are valuable community assets; acting as a leader and/or a positive role model among her peers; and being committed to community service

Zedeck is an active member in Steamboat Mountain School’s two-year perfect program, a leadership position where she plans activities, delivers announcements and helps with disciplinary consequences at the school. She has served three years on the Steamboat Springs Varsity cheer team as well.

Zedeck is also passionate about community service and she has been volunteering at LiftUp of Routt County and the Boys and Girls Club on a weekly basis for many years. She also loves the outdoors and enjoys skiing, snowshoeing, ice climbing, biking, fly fishing and rock climbing.

Through her extensive travels to Ecuador, Peru and Tanzania, Zedeck has gained a strong understanding of culture and diversity. She is looking forward to an upcoming trip to Australia where she will volunteer at a university and help address the serious issue of coral bleaching.

When asked what motivates her to be so involved, Zedeck said, “I live in a beautiful community, where my neighbors feel like family. Everyone in my life has helped raise me and made me the young woman I am today, so the least I can do is give back to my community.”

Specifically, Zedeck mentioned Nikkie Durkan, a teacher and travel inspiration to the students at the Steamboat Mountain School, as a strong role model.

Zedeck plans to attend college and pursue her passion in broadcast journalism. In 10 years, she sees herself being a news anchor on the Today Show.

Zedeck loves her family, food, cooking, comedy and laughing. She also loves music and plays guitar and cello.

Steamboat Springs Teen Council is sponsored by the city of Steamboat Springs and Grand Futures Prevention Coalition and funded through a grant from Routt County United Way and the Craig-Scheckman Family Foundation.

Commercial energy efficiency financing workshop slated

The Colorado Energy Office will present a free C-PACE training as the local introduction to the Colorado Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday. C-PACE was approved by Routt County in December and offers a 100 percent financing option for energy-efficiency and water conservation improvements for new or existing commercial buildings.

Networking and breakfast snacks will start at 8:30 a.m. before the class at the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors conference room, 625 S. Lincoln Ave. No. 202. Visit copace.com for more information. For workshop registration, email suzie@yvsc.org.

Award-winning documentary analyzes climate change

Bud Werner Memorial Library and Yampa Valley Sustainability Council present a free screening of “The Age of Consequences,” an award-winning documentary that investigates the impacts of climate change on increased resource scarcity, migration and conflict through the lens of U.S. national security and global stability, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Library Hall. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Oak Creek Library to open after remodel Monday

The newly remodeled Oak Creek Library will re-open Monday, Feb. 6. The library will operate under its normal hours, which are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Story hour will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, and a new Lego program will announced at a later date. A community open house will be held in March.

Tinkerers, fixers needed for April 1 Yampa Valley Sustainability Council event

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is looking for volunteer coaches to help the community fix their broken stuff at a U-Fix-It Clinic on April 1. At a U-Fix-It event, people can bring broken appliances, lamps and toys and learn hands-on repair skills to extend the life of their items and keeping resources out of the landfill.

Enthusiasm and patience are more important than extensive repair expertise, but knowledge of electrical circuits is a plus. Coaches all help each other with their collective knowledge and puzzle-solving abilities.

Email lizzy@yvsc.org to learn more or sign up to be a coach.