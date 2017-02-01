Sleepy time: The Record for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

9:23 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of tools stolen from a construction site in the 1800 block of Ranch Road.

10:36 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a smashed car window in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court.

11:10 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who stole a wok from a hardware store in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.

4:14 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person in the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza receiving unwanted phone calls.

4:19 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a man with a broken hand in the 900 block of Yampa Street.

7:37 p.m. Officers were called to check on the welfare of a convenience store employee who was sleeping in the 500 block of South Lincoln Avenue. He was fine.

9:20 p.m. Officers were called to check on the welfare of a person in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue. The person was fine.

11:55 p.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person who possibly overdosed in the 2600 block of Routt County Road 4.