Skiers compete Saturday in a Nordic freestyle skiing sprint event at Howelsen Hill in Steamboat Springs.

Photo by Matt Stensland

Nordic skiers shine on home snow

By Joel Reichenberger

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Steamboat Springs — Plenty of dirt work on Emerald Mountain and Howelsen Hill last fall paid off during the weekend as the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club played host to a Nordic junior nationals qualifier on its newest trails.

Photo by Matt Stensland

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Chase High competes Saturday at Howelsen Hill.

Courtesy

Steamboat's Nick Sweeney hangs tight in a pack of fellow Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skiers on Saturday during a Nordic freestyle sprint race at Howelsen Hill.

Local weekend Nordic results

U20/18 men

Freestyle sprint

1 Nick Sweeney

2 Tyler Terranova

4 Evan Barbier

6 Jimmy Colfer

Classic  interval

6 Tyler Terranova

7 Evan Barbier

U18 women's

Freestyle sprint

1 Sadie Cotton

2 Dasha Kuznetsova

Classic  interval

1 Dasha Kuznetsova

2 Sadie Cotton

U16 girls

Freestyle sprint

1 Waverly Gebhardt

2 Avery Harrington

Classic  interval

1 Waverly Gebhardt

U16 boys

Freestyle sprint

6 Chase High

Classic  interval

6 Chase High

9 Cooper Jones

U14 boys

Freestyle sprint

1 Sumner Cotton

3 Wally Magill

Classic  interval

1 Sumner Cotton

5 Wally Magill

U12 girls

Classic  interval

8 Jade Henderson

U12 boys

Freestyle sprint

4 Grey Barbier

Classic  interval

2 Grey Barbier

 U10 boys

Freestyle sprint

4 Koen Strook

6 Owen Wither

7 Kade Lawton

8 Tristan Thrasher

9 Sawyer Graves

 U10 girls

Freestyle sprint

2 Nikita Andre

5 Shea Sias

7 Eva Minotto

9 Shea Rossi

Classic  interval

2 Nikita Andre

The trails was a hit with racers from around the region, and Steamboat’s skiers were a hit on them as they raced to top results.

“The site was spectacular,” club Nordic director Brian Tate said. “Everyone was super excited to ski here because, one, we have great trails, and two, our volunteer group really puts on a good event.”

On the course, few were more dominant than Steamboat’s U16 flash Waverly Gebhardt. She won both Saturday’s freestyle skiing sprint race, then Sunday’s classic interval start race.

“She totally took control of both races,” Tate said. “She is in top form right now, and nobody regionally is really able to touch her.”

Steamboat also got two victories from Sumner Cotton in the U14 boys races. Sadie Cotton and Dasha Kuznetsova, meanwhile, together dominated the U18 women's division.

Sadie Cotton won Saturday’s sprints while Kuznetsova, a Russian exchange student at Steamboat Mountain School, placed second. Kuznetsova then reversed the order a day later, winning the Classic race, 10 kilometers, by more than a minute. Cotton was second.

“She’s a beautiful strider, so for classic skiing on this course, the striding is pretty significant,” Tate said of Kuznetsova. “She showed excellent form and was able to win.”

Steamboat also got a win from Nick Sweeney in the U20/18 men’s sprint race on Saturday. Tyler Terranova was second in that race, Evan Barbier fourth and Jimmy Colfer sixth.

Avery Harrington was second in the U16 women’s race on Saturday, Wally Magill third in the U14 boys sprint race, Grey Barbier second in the U12 boys Sunday race and Nikita Andre second on both days at U10 girls level.

“She’s a little pistol,” Tate said of Andre. “Watching her compete is pretty inspiring because she just tries so hard.”

To reach Joel Reichenberger, call 970-871-4253, email jreichenberger@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @JReich9

