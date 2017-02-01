Nordic skiers shine on home snow

— Plenty of dirt work on Emerald Mountain and Howelsen Hill last fall paid off during the weekend as the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club played host to a Nordic junior nationals qualifier on its newest trails.

Local weekend Nordic results U20/18 men Freestyle sprint 1 Nick Sweeney 2 Tyler Terranova 4 Evan Barbier 6 Jimmy Colfer Classic interval 6 Tyler Terranova 7 Evan Barbier U18 women's Freestyle sprint 1 Sadie Cotton 2 Dasha Kuznetsova Classic interval 1 Dasha Kuznetsova 2 Sadie Cotton U16 girls Freestyle sprint 1 Waverly Gebhardt 2 Avery Harrington Classic interval 1 Waverly Gebhardt U16 boys Freestyle sprint 6 Chase High Classic interval 6 Chase High 9 Cooper Jones U14 boys Freestyle sprint 1 Sumner Cotton 3 Wally Magill Classic interval 1 Sumner Cotton 5 Wally Magill U12 girls Classic interval 8 Jade Henderson U12 boys Freestyle sprint 4 Grey Barbier Classic interval 2 Grey Barbier U10 boys Freestyle sprint 4 Koen Strook 6 Owen Wither 7 Kade Lawton 8 Tristan Thrasher 9 Sawyer Graves U10 girls Freestyle sprint 2 Nikita Andre 5 Shea Sias 7 Eva Minotto 9 Shea Rossi Classic interval 2 Nikita Andre

The trails was a hit with racers from around the region, and Steamboat’s skiers were a hit on them as they raced to top results.

“The site was spectacular,” club Nordic director Brian Tate said. “Everyone was super excited to ski here because, one, we have great trails, and two, our volunteer group really puts on a good event.”

On the course, few were more dominant than Steamboat’s U16 flash Waverly Gebhardt. She won both Saturday’s freestyle skiing sprint race, then Sunday’s classic interval start race.

“She totally took control of both races,” Tate said. “She is in top form right now, and nobody regionally is really able to touch her.”

Steamboat also got two victories from Sumner Cotton in the U14 boys races. Sadie Cotton and Dasha Kuznetsova, meanwhile, together dominated the U18 women's division.

Sadie Cotton won Saturday’s sprints while Kuznetsova, a Russian exchange student at Steamboat Mountain School, placed second. Kuznetsova then reversed the order a day later, winning the Classic race, 10 kilometers, by more than a minute. Cotton was second.

“She’s a beautiful strider, so for classic skiing on this course, the striding is pretty significant,” Tate said of Kuznetsova. “She showed excellent form and was able to win.”

Steamboat also got a win from Nick Sweeney in the U20/18 men’s sprint race on Saturday. Tyler Terranova was second in that race, Evan Barbier fourth and Jimmy Colfer sixth.

Avery Harrington was second in the U16 women’s race on Saturday, Wally Magill third in the U14 boys sprint race, Grey Barbier second in the U12 boys Sunday race and Nikita Andre second on both days at U10 girls level.

“She’s a little pistol,” Tate said of Andre. “Watching her compete is pretty inspiring because she just tries so hard.”

