Colorado Mountain College offering essay contest with $500 scholarship

— Colorado Mountain College is sponsoring a local essay contest in honor of the college’s 50th anniversary.

The contest, held in partnership with Steamboat Today parent company Colorado Mountain News Media, is seeking essays on “How diversity shapes our lives in Western Colorado.”

The winner of the essay will receive a $500 scholarship to CMC, which can be used by current students or community members interested in taking credit classes or English as a second language and GED prep courses. The scholarship cannot be used toward non-credit continuing education courses.

Essays are limited to 600 words and will be judged on clarity of concept, depth and levels of meaning and impact and composition.

The essay is open to current Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs students and those living within the local portion of CMC's service area, including within Steamboat Springs School District boundaries. The local contest is also open to residents of Grand and Jackson counties.

Interested writers from other CMC service districts are encouraged to apply for essay contests in each area.

CMC President and CEO Carrie Besnette Hauser said that as the college celebrates 50 years of service to Western Colorado, the college community is looking back on what makes CMC different from other institutions.

“The 11 communities and people we serve have been diverse in many ways,” Besnette Hauser said. “By bringing together ranchers, entrepreneurs, miners, hippies, educators and a range of different ethnicities, cultural backgrounds and ages in conversation and learning, we have profoundly and positively affected the vitality of Colorado’s Western Slope. In this essay contest we want to hear from people who also embrace the diversity and inclusivity of our communities.”

The deadline for essay submissions in March 1, and winners will have their essays printed in Steamboat Today.

Essays can be uploaded using a form at cmcbecauseofyou.org/cmc-50th-essay-contest/ and more details about the contest are on the site.

