Artists raising funds for Fish Creek Falls light installation

— Two artists who frequent Steamboat Springs are raising money to build a temporary light installation at Fish Creek Falls.

“We can’t get interest in actually funding it,” said Katy Flaccavento, who has created other light shows with her husband, Zachary Christopher.

The Denver artists have raised about $150 of the $2,800 they need to do the project through a website at gofundme.com/LightFishCreekFalls. More information about the artists can be found at knomadcolab.com.

“We want this to be a community art experience,” Flaccavento said.

The artists’ previous projects include one last year across from Bud Werner Memorial Library at the springs flowing into the Yampa River. It gave the impression that the springs were on fire.

“We interact with natural landscapes and industrial infrastructure,” Flaccavento said.

The Fish Creek Falls are on land managed by the U.S. Forest Service. District Ranger Chad Stewart said the Forest Service has been working with the artists to get the necessary approvals.

At Fish Creek Falls, small battery-powered LED lights would be used to build an experience that would last for several hours for one night only on a date sometime later this month.

Local artists and ice climbers would be enlisted to help with the installation.

The artists do not intend to make any money off of the installation, but they do want to cover their costs and pay helpers for their time.

“We hate asking people to work for free,” Flaccavento said. “It’s the worst thing an artist comes across.”

