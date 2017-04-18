Steamboat briefs: Steamboat senior chosen as April Teen of the Month

Members of the Steamboat Springs Teen Council have selected Libby Lukens as Teen of the Month for April. The Steamboat Springs High School senior has shown a strong involvement in a variety of activities in the community.

As a senior, she is currently completing her fourth year as a member in the SSHS Student Council and currently serves as the senior class representative. Libby has also participated in multiple high school and community theater shows, she sings in the United Methodist Church choir and plays the trumpet, piano and ukelele.

Libby has played hockey for the past 13 years and has served as assistant captain and captain of her team.

One of her greatest achievements was qualifying for the International Thespian Festival after competing at the State Thespian Convention for musical performance.

“After two years of vocal lessons and going to Perry-Mansfield to work on my voice, being recognized for my hard work felt incredible,” Libby said. “I am so excited that I get to represent the SSHS drama troupe as well as Colorado at the International Thespian Festival, and I hope I make everyone proud.”

After high school, Libby will be attending George Washington University in Washington, D.C., to study political science with hopes to be working in the future with an organization or the federal government to make the world a better place.

Libby said she has been inspired and mentored by Jamie Oberhansly, director of the high school’s theater department.

Oberhansly is, “strong, kind, and patient,” Libby said. “She is an incredible asset to our community and changes kids’ lives for the better every day. Without her, I would not have discovered theatre, and I cannot thank her enough for that.”

Libby also enjoys hiking with her dad, visiting the Yampa River Botanic Park and trying to save the bees.

The Steamboat Springs Teen Council, in its 10th year, works to increase positive leadership development, involve teens in the community at large and provide substance-free and alternative activities for youth. The program is sponsored by the city of Steamboat Springs and Grand Futures Prevention Coalition and funded through a grant from Routt County United Way and the Craig-Scheckman Family Foundation.

Visit facebook.com/ssteencouncil for more information.

Beauty Slap to play with Steamboat high school band

As part of the Strings School Days Program, Steamboat Springs and Moffat County high school bands will play with the band Beauty Slap at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at the Strings Music Pavilion. The event is free but requires tickets.

Classically trained and endlessly innovative, Beauty Slap performs thunderously funky screams of brass with the heaviest grooves of modern dance music to produce a unique sound and unmatched energy. The event is free but requires tickets.

Visit stringsmusicfestival.com for more information.

Free breast exams available for qualified women in area

Women who are age 40 to 64 and have limited or no health insurance may qualify for free breast exams and cervical cancer screenings. In addition to meeting age and income requirements, women must live in Colorado, be legal residents (or legally present) in the U.S. and have not had a mammogram or Pap test in the last 12 months. Women’s Wellness Connection is a program at Northwest Colorado Health. Visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/wwc or call 970-879-1632 for more information.