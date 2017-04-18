Forgotten cash: The Record for Monday, April 17, 2017

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Monday, April 17, 2017

12:49 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a sick person in the 2300 block of Savoy Place.

7:04 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a cell phone stolen at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. It was located.

8:11 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a car swerving at Walton Creek Road and South Lincoln Avenue. It could not be located.

12:15 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who forgot to grab their cash from a self-checkout machine at a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. The cash was gone when the person returned.

2:28 p.m. Officers were called to a report of two generators missing from a rental company in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:46 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who was bitten by a dog in the 800 block of Pahwintah Street.

5 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a female shoplifter who stole $28 worth of items in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

10:59 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who was bleeding in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza.