1 person killed in rollover in Routt County

One person was killed in a car crash Tuesday evening near Stagecoach Reservoir.
Routt County Undersheriff Ray Birch said it was a rollover crash at Routt County Road 16 and Snowbird Trail south of the reservoir.
Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters, Colorado State Patrol troopers and deputies responded to the crash.
The name of the person killed was not available Tuesday evening.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID