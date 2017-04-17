Yampa Street development proposal back with more retail space

— Things are starting to heat up again on Yampa Street.

Plans for a three-story, mixed-used building with ground floor retail spaces at Sixth and Yampa streets are back in the city planning process this month.

The modern, mixed-used development at 608 Yampa St. is a slightly different proposal than the one city officials approved back in 2015.

The new version will significantly increase the amount of retail space in the development and remove the office use that was proposed for the second floor.

“With the (Butcherknife Creek) outlet across the street and the development along Yampa, we think it’s going to be an excellent addition,” project manager Jon Hagar, of Forge Craft Architecture + Design, said Monday.

Hagar said the old plan was scrapped because of the project's high cost.

“The owner decided to wait and looked at ways to reduce the costs,” he said. “We’re going back through with a slightly smaller building.”

The new proposal includes 1,550-square-feet of retail space directly across the street from the new Workman Park.

The second and third floors of the building will serve as a condo occupied by the owner of the building.

Overall, the building includes about 10,394 square feet.

City planner Bob Keenan said Monday city staff will be recommending approval of the revised plans.

The approval would include some variances, including a front setback and to forgo a loading parking space.

Planning commissioners will weigh in on the proposal May 11.

A home that was constructed sometime around 1925 occupied the development site until it was demolished last year.

John and Mildred Williams raised their family in the home and lived there until their deaths in 1974 and 1977.

The home was one of the few remaining residences still on Yampa, and it served as a reminder of the street’s quieter days when industrial buildings and homes were more common than bars and restaurants.

