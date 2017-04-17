Steamboat's pet-friendly hotel inventory shrinks

— It could be a bit more difficult this year for some Steamboat Springs visitors to find a place to stay with Fido.

Sheraton staying open for mud season Travelers without pets will find it easier to stay at the Sheraton Steamboat Resort this spring. In a break from tradition, the hotel is staying open during Steamboat's "mud season."

The Sheraton Steamboat Resort, one of the area’s largest lodging properties, is no longer pet friendly.

The change stems from recent ownership and operational changes at the resort that have a majority of the hotel units turning into timeshare units.

Pets were not previously allowed in some rooms in the resort, but the new change applies to all of the guest rooms.

Sheraton hotel guests used to have access to one of the most generous pet policies in the city because the resort did not charge a fee unless the pets damaged a room.

And the Sheraton's dog friendliness also helped the city earn the moniker of “Dog Town USA” from Dog Fancy Magazine in 2013.

“At the Sheraton Steamboat Resort, dog visitors can sleep in a special Sweet Sleeper Dog Bed,” the magazine boasted in its glowing review of the city's doggy amenities, including a dog wash.

There are still a handful of other pet-friendly hotels in Steamboat, but guests at most of them will typically pay between $15 and $25 for the pet’s stay.

And some front desk agents are guessing the loss of one pet-friendly property might put more of a demand, and in some cases a pinch, on others.

Most hotels require that guests do not leave their pets unattended in a room. Some limit dogs to a weight of 80 pounds. And others allow pets only on a certain floor or room type.

What about Whiskers?

Some of the pet-friendly hotels in Steamboat allow cats and other animals (rabbit, OK; snake, not so much) while others only welcome dogs.

Quality Inn and Suites does allow different types of pets in some of its rooms.

“We don’t discriminate,” Micki, the front desk supervisor, said Monday. “We’ve never had a horse. But I have had a pig.”

Steamboat’s La Quinta Inn keeps dog treats in the lobby.

Many hotel front desk agents interviewed Monday said they see many guests arrive with pets.

There were about 11 guests with pets at the Steamboat Hotel over the weekend, and a front desk agent said there are typically about five staying there at any given time.

Other hotels reached Monday that said they were pet friendly included the Rabbit Ears Motel, the Nordic Lodge and the Fairfield Inn and Suites.

Hotels that said they are not pet-friendly (aside from service animals) include the Hotel Bristol, the Steamboat Grand, the Hampton Inn & Suites and the Western Lodge.

Some property management companies offer pet-friendly properties.

Pet owners can find listings of pet-friendly accommodations in Steamboat and beyond at bringfido.com.

