Steamboat briefs: Rachel Carson documentary screens for Earth Day on Tuesday

In honor of Earth Day, Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs will present a free screening of “Rachel Carson,” a new documentary film about the mild-mannered scientist whose work launched the modern environmental movement, at 6:30 p.m. today in Library Hall.

The film is an intimate portrait of the woman whose groundbreaking books revolutionized our relationship to the natural world. When Carson’s book “Silent Spring” was published in September 1962, it became an instant bestseller and would go on to spark dramatic changes in the way the government regulated pesticides.

Featuring the voice of Mary-Louise Parker as the influential writer and scientist, “Rachel Carson” draws from Carson’s own writings, letters and recent scholarship, to illuminate both the public and private life of the soft-spoken, shy scientist who launched the modern environmental movement. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Area students to participate in multi-school music concert

The instrumental music departments of Hayden, Soroco, Middle Park and West Grand high schools will combine to form a large band and choir and present a concert at 6:30 p.m. April 26 in the West Grand High School auditorium. The concert provides an opportunity for students who normally play in a smaller band to have the experience of performing in a larger group. The combined schools project will feature a 93-piece band and a choir with 45 singers.

The concert will feature three selections by the combined bands, four selections by the combined choirs and a selection combining the bands and choirs. This is the fifth year for the collaboration.

The Hayden band is directed by Derek Hurshman, the Soroco band is directed by Kelli Turnipseed, the Middle Park band is directed by Brad Pregeant and the

West Grand band is directed by Daniel Bowerly.

The concert is free and open to public. Donations are gladly accepted.

Tread of Pioneers Museum to be closed for cleaning

The Tread of Pioneers Museum will be closed for spring cleaning and maintenance from Tuesday, April 18 to May 1. Normal business hours will resume May 2.

Alpine Bank to participate in National Volunteer Week

Alpine Bank will once again participate in National Volunteer Week, Sunday, April 23 to 29. Established in 1974, National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to shine a light on the people and causes that inspire them to serve.

To promote volunteerism among its staff members, Alpine Bank provides each employee with 24 hours of paid volunteer time per year. Employees regularly give back, partaking in a variety of tasks to help ensure that their communities are healthy, vibrant and strong.

This year, Alpine Bank is striving for 640 cumulative volunteer hours during National Volunteer Week, one hour of giving for every employee.

Alpine Bank is also holding a National Volunteer Week contest. To participate, visit the Alpine Bank Facebook page and like and comment on the National Volunteer Week video telling Alpine Bank which Colorado nonprofit is your favorite to enter them to win $2,500.

Visit alpinebank.com for more information and contest rules.