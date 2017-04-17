Routt to Work seeking volunteer coaches

A Routt County program that helps local residents become more self-sufficient in their lives is seeking volunteer coaches to help motivated participants achieve their goals over the next several months.

Routt to Work coaches are expected to commit approximately six to eight hours per month, including a monthly three-hour class, from August 2017 to April 2018.

Coaches attend a monthly class from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month with their participant and meet with their participant between classes to support them in their goal work. In general, coaches function as a cheerleader, friend, listening ear, support system and can often help connect participants to resources and networks that benefit their efforts to improve their lives.

Routt to Work is hosting information sessions for anyone interested in being a coach from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 19 and Monday, May 22 at the cabin, 613 Oak St. in Steamboat Springs.

According to program organizers, it doesn’t take any special degree or experience to be a coach, just the ability to listen without judgment and to offer support to another person who is trying to better themselves.

To RSVP to an information session or to ask additional questions, contact Lindsay Kohler at 970-870-5291 or lkohler@co.routt.co.us.

Routt to Work is a program of LiftUp of Routt County, Routt County Department of Human Services and Routt County United Way.