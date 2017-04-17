Man mistakenly calls police on a pile of garbage: The Record for Sunday, April 16, 2017

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Sunday, April 16, 2017

Police, fire and ambulance calls

12:19 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers contacted an intoxicated man at Third Street and Lincoln Avenue. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to check on the man due to his level of intoxication.

2:30 a.m. Officers contacted a man who was throwing up next to his car at Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue. An ambulance was called to take the man to the hospital because of his level of intoxication.

1:39 p.m. Officers were called to a report of someone getting unwanted text messages in the 800 block of Weiss Circle.

4:04 p.m. Officers were called to a report of someone shoplifting at City Market.

4:33 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 600 block of Tamarack Drive. A man reported seeing an unknown man sitting in the bed of his pickup in the parking lot of a condominium complex. The man called police back to report the unknown “man” was actually just a bunch of trash the pickup owner had recently put in the truck bed and forgotten about.

4:44 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the 800 block of Weiss Circle. A man got into a physical fight with some people who were playing basketball in the area and assaulted some of them. The aggressor was taken to the hospital after reportedly resisting arrest and issued a citation on suspicion of third-degree assault, resisting arrest and harassment.

6:29 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. Two females were arguing near the entrance of the hotel.