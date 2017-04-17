Distance runners lead the way for Sailors track team in Glenwood

— Distance runners Maggi Congdon and Isabelle Boniface led the charge for the Steamboat Springs High School's track team last weekend in Glenwood Springs as the season hit the halfway point.

“Our focus in competing in Glenwood was to isolate some individual events for improvements there, as opposed to overall team scores,” coach Lisa Renee Tumminello said. “Even so, our ladies placed fourth out of 20 teams."

Congdon recorded a personal best with a time of 5 minutes, 24.01 seconds en route to winning the 1,600-meter run. The freshman also topped the 800-meter run with a personal best of 2:2.09 and is currently ranked eighth in the state in that event.

She was followed by teammate Winter Boese, a sophomore, who was second in the 800 with a personal best of 2:23.45. She is ranked ninth in the state behind Congdon.

“They both worked together to command the field of racers and showed incredible team work,” Tumminello said.

But the Sailors' dominance in the distance events didn’t end with the 800.

Sophomore Isabelle Boniface raced to first place in the 3,200-meter run with a personal best showing of 12:31.82. She is currently ranked 12th in the state.

“Isabelle raced the clock with a focused, committed performance,” her coach said.

Other top finishes on the girls side included Alexis Balgenorth, who was fourth in the high jump with a effort of 4 feet, 8.5 inches, and Erica Moos, who was fifth in the 100-meter dash. Annika Malacinski was fifth in the pole vault and is currently ranked 11th in the state. The 400-meter relay team placed eighth at the meet. Maddie Craigen also picked up a ninth-place finish in the 100-meter dash.

On the boys side, pole vaulter Erik Casey led the Steamboat boys at Glenwood placing third with an effort of 11 feet, 4 inches. Other top finishers in the high jump were Mitch Klouw, who placed fifth, and Dawson Linquist, who was seventh.

Cruz Archuleta was seventh in the 400-meter run, and Canon Reece was ninth. Kyle Spognardi placed ninth in the 800-meter run. Steamboat’s 400-meter relay team placed fourth with a personal best time of 46.84.

The team will travel to Denver Friday to compete in the Dakota Ridge Invitational, the squad's fifth meet of the season.

"Unfortunately, spring break is going to have a big impact on us," Tumminello said. "It's OK because we always stress that family and life comes first. I'm thrilled that so many of our athletes will be able to go on vacation with their families — we know it's gong to have an impact, but we have just encouraged the athletes to keep working. If they are on the beach, we want them to do a beach workout, and if they are in the mountains, they should do a mountain workout."

Tumminello said three or four athletes will be in town and plan on going to the High County Pole Vault competition on April 27, and a small squad is expected to compete at the Clint Wells Invitational April 28 in Craig.

The week after spring break the team will travel May 3 to the 3A Western Slope League Meet, which is one of the biggest meets of the season. Tumminello said the focus there will be on seeing where the squad stands in terms of collecting team points.

On May 11, Steamboat will be at the Tiger Invitational, which is the final test before the Colorado State Track and Field Championships on May 20.

