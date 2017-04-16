Young entrepreneurs: Sean Portman, Ski Town Errand Boy

A group of 15 Routt County high school students has spent the school year developing individual business plans as part of the new Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunity, or CEO, class.

The class is funded through donations and pledges from local businesses and aims to encourage high school students to consider entrepreneurial opportunities within their own hometowns, rather than moving away to find career success.

Here’s a look at some of the plans students have dreamed up as part of the class. All of the student business plans will be presented at a trade show from 5 to 7 p.m. May 19 at the Steamboat Springs Community Center.

Sean Portman, 18, Steamboat Springs High School

What's your business plan?

Ski Town Errand Boy is an errand service for anyone in Steamboat. The services I provide in the business include food delivery, mail pickup, grocery pickup and much more.

What inspired the idea?

I originally had trouble deciding what I wanted to do, and I couldn't figure out what I'd be passionate in. After more and more thought, I decided to do everything. This errand service is versatile and has a lot of room for growth.

How would you describe the need for this business, and why should people support it?

People in Steamboat are very busy people and always have a full schedule, so it's hard to get everything done on time. This service helps people get jobs done and gives them the time to focus on other tasks. Everyone could use a little help with their chores sometimes. I've spoken to a lot of business owners already who have confessed their need for this service.

What has been/will be your biggest obstacle for getting this idea off the ground?

One of the good things about this business is that there aren't any startup costs, and the startup process is easy. That said, there aren't any major obstacles to getting the idea off the ground. The biggest obstacle would be advertising in the city so the people know of the service.

What is the most interesting thing you’ve learned as part of the CEO class?

The CEO class is full of interesting things, but the most interesting and most useful thing I've learned is that there's only one chance to make a first impression. In class, we are always practicing greeting people wherever we go and whatever we do, and Craig always tells us, "If there's one thing I want you to get out of the class, it's to be able to speak to others confidently."