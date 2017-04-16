Young entrepreneurs: Caylee Hood, pork delivery service

A group of 15 Routt County high school students has spent the school year developing individual business plans as part of the new Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunity, or CEO, class.

The class is funded through donations and pledges from local businesses and aims to encourage high school students to consider entrepreneurial opportunities within their own hometowns, rather than moving away to find career success.

Here’s a look at some of the plans students have dreamed up as part of the class. All of the student business plans will be presented at a trade show from 5 to 7 p.m. May 19 at the Steamboat Springs Community Center.

Caylee Hood, 18, Soroco High School

What is your business plan?

My business sells and delivers processed, home-grown pork. I sell breakfast sausage, spicy breakfast, Italian, spicy Italian, brats and pork loins. Customers place their order via text messages, emails or phone calls, and I deliver to wherever the customer wants to meet. I strive to achieve the highest level of customer service.

What inspired the idea?

Last fall, my family sold our family ranch. We had to take the remaining pigs to the butcher. As a result, my family has freezers full of pork meat, so I figured I could make a profit from the meat just sitting in the freezer.

How would you describe the need for this business, and why should people support it?

People are always looking for ways to buy local. What better way to buy local than to buy home-grown pork, raised on a ranch in Routt County. People should support my business, because it is good-quality, local meat.

What has been/will be your biggest obstacle for getting this idea off the ground?

My biggest obstacle has been planning and turning my idea into a business.

What is the most interesting thing you’ve learned as part of the CEO class?

The most interesting thing I've learned as part of the CEO class is to never take a job for the money. Do what you have a driving passion for.