Work resumes on Yampa, Oak streets

Beginning Monday, April 17, the Ninth Street pedestrian bridge will be closed for a refurbishment project that includes re-decking and painting of the structure. The bridge project is anticipated to last approximately one month, weather permitting. There will be no access across the bridge during the duration of the project.

Access to Howelsen Hill and the amenities on Howelsen Parkway from downtown will be via Fifth Street to Howelsen Parkway. A signed detour will be posted for the duration of the project from the intersection of Fifth Street and Howelsen Parkway to the Ambulance/Search & Rescue Barn on Yampa Street.

Also beginning Monday, April 17th, Yampa Street will be closed to vehicular traffic between the intersections Sixth and Seventh streets. Those intersections will remain open to vehicular traffic during the closure on Yampa Street, which is anticipated to last three to four weeks. Pedestrians will be routed to the north side of the street of this block during the closure.

On Oak Street, parking lot work will resume at the Eighth and Oak street parking lot and will include pouring concrete for curb, gutter, sidewalks and entry off Oak Street (photo above).

Storm sewer improvements at Seventh and Oak streets will result in a full closure of Seventh Street. On Monday, Seventh Street will be closed on the north side of the intersection.

On Tuesday, Seventh Street will be closed on the south side of the intersection. Detour signage will be placed appropriately to warn roadway users. Tuesday will be the most significant impact as motorists turning onto Seventh from Lincoln Avenue will not be able to get to Oak Street.

Maintaining access to businesses is a priority. Signage and wayfinding will continue to be installed during the required closures. Respect all closures and use the designated detours and parking areas.

Construction hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, if necessary.

The Diggin Downtown Hotline, 970-871-7052, will be updated frequently during the project. Information on the overall project is available diggindowntown.com.

Sign up to receive project updates online at steamboatsprings.net. Click on Notify Me, and select Downtown Improvement Project updates or send an email request to downtown@steamboatsprings.net.