Steamboat briefs: Steamboat summer bus schedule begins Monday

Steamboat Springs Transit will begin its summer bus schedule Monday. This summer’s schedule will be similar to the 2016 summer schedule, as well as the Winter Night Line. Service areas will include all locations served in past summers.

Bus schedules can be accessed on the RouteShout app, available on iPhones and Androids. In addition, view buses in real-time via the web portal on the transit home page on the city’s website.

Schedule information, bus stop locations and times can be found at steamboatsprings.net/transit or by calling 970-879-3717.

Sustainability Council seeks ReTree business sponsors

Since 2010, Yampa Valley Sustainability Council has engaged 2,706 volunteers age 2 to 72 to plant and care for 25,565 trees in forests, riparian areas, parks and school grounds throughout the Yampa Valley. In 2017, the ReTree program will include four tree-planting events, long-term care of seedlings by local youth and a new tree inventory and GPS mapping project. YVSC is seeking sponsors for ReTree starting at the $500 level. Monday is the deadline for sponsorship commitments. A sponsorship packet and information about the program is available at yvsc.org/retree.

Cen$ible Energy efficiency rebate program now open

The Cen$ible Energy rebate program is available for Yampa Valley Electric Association residential and small business members for the third year. The program opened Jan. 1 to help electricity consumers save on usage and costs through practical steps and sensible energy-efficiency measures.

In 2015 and 2016, approximately $58,500 was issued for 655 total rebates for LED lights, four types of Energy Star appliances, programmable thermostats, $150 toward and post-audit air sealing measures. In addition to reducing energy use and utility bills across the YVEA territory, the first two years of the program supported local businesses and vendors with almost $208,000 in locally generated purchases.

For Cen$ible Energy efficiency measures and purchases made on or after Jan. 1, the rebate submission deadline is 90 days after purchase. Full details about the program can be found at censibleenergy.org. Contact the YVEA customer service offices in Steamboat Springs or Craig or educational partner Yampa Valley Sustainability Council at info@yvsc.org or970-871-9299 for more specific information.

The program is made possible by founding partners YVEA, YVSC, the city of Steamboat Springs and Alpine Bank. Each year so far, the first-come, first-serve program has utilized all available rebate funding before fall, and more funding partners are highly encouraged to help the well-received program continue year-round.

To assist as a program sponsor, email partners@censibleenergy.org.

Community invited to celebrate Earth Day early at special event

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council will host an evening of social networking to celebrate the culmination of the council’s challenge to reduce household waste from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at Dude and Dan’s in Steamboat Springs. Happy hour specials will be offered, and the game room will be available for families. Following the event, attendees are encouraged to go to Bud Werner Memorial Library for a special screening of “Rachel Carson,” a documentary about the scientist, writer, conservationist and inspiration for the modern environmental movement.

Annual Ride the Cog event to be held May 20 in Hayden

The annual Ride the Cog event will be held May 20 in Hayden.

There will be three bike rides this year. The paved gravel ride is 31 miles and the Dirty Mountain Bike ride is 28 miles. There is also a free fun ride (3-5 miles) through Hayden. Early bird discount registration is available online at haydenheritagecenter.org until May 1. Registration at the door is regular price. The rides start at 10 a.m. at Wild Goose Granary.

There will be an after party at the Hayden Heritage Center museum with live music by 3Wire. Lunch is provided for the paid ride participants by Embers, and beverages are provided by Coke and Yampa Valley Brewery. There will also be a silent auction. Meal tickets for non-paid riders are available online at a discount or the day of for the regular price. The museum is raising funds for the reconstruction of the granary taken down last year.