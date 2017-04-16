Sailors fall just short against 1 of state's best

— They were close yet again, just short, but Steamboat Springs High School boys lacrosse coach Jay Lattimore said he didn’t have any problems finding the positives in his team’s loss on the road at Cheyenne Mountain.

Steamboat fell against the No. 3 team in the state 10-9.

The squad is now 6-5 on the season, and every one of its losses have come by only one goal.

“We went up against a top-3 team in the state, and we finished just short, but we’re trying to build off that, and hopefully, it will help in the long run,” Lattimore said. “With a young team like this, we’re just trying to build confidence.”

Jacob Gilbertson had one of the best games of his career in leading the team with four goals and one assist.

Davis Petersen had three goals and an assist. On the other end of the field, Zach Miller, filling in the starting lineup with starting goalie Peter Wharton out, came up with 14 saves. Kieran Hahn, meanwhile, had a strong day with face offs.

“We’re right there,” Lattimore said. “Now, we finish the season with all conference games. Playing all these close games, coming so close against good teams, hopefully, that means something.”

To reach Joel Reichenberger, call 970-871-4253, email jreichenberger@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @JReich9