Monday Medical: The joy of volunteering

For 16 years, Beverly Engle has volunteered at Yampa Valley Medical Center, and she’s enjoyed every minute of it.

“I love getting to know the hospital and being with the people there,” Engle said. “I’ve loved everything about it.”

From delivering cookies to patients and visitors, to assisting injured skiers in the Emergency Department, Engle has volunteered in most every program YVMC offers.

She started volunteering a month or two after moving to town, when her daughter’s neighbor asked if she’d like to help with a golf tournament the hospital’s foundation was holding.

“I thought, ‘I’m new to town, I want to meet some people,’” Engle said. “It was a great way to meet people. To this day, they still recognize me, and I recognize them. It helped me make long-term connections.”

Through the years, Engle has worked with the Kiddie Kuddlers program, helping GrandKids Child Care teachers give extra attention to babies; with the Help at Hand program, to help injured skiers and riders in the Emergency Department by collecting gear, making calls for a ride and providing warm blankets or anything else needed; with Day Surgery Support, helping staff make beds and stock drawers so they can focus more attention on patients; and at the Cookie Cart, delivering cookies and a smile to patients and visitors.

Currently, Engle is a greeter at the Outpatient Pavilion, welcoming patients and visitors to the Jan Bishop Cancer Center, the Gloria Gossard Breast Health Center and YampaCare for Women.

That work is especially meaningful when Engle connects with people heading to the cancer center, as Engle knows what it feels like to be navigating a difficult diagnosis.

“I’ve had cancer, and I see people coming for appointments, for a biopsy or going up for chemo, ” Engle said. “You need somebody to care about you when you are in that situation and to want you to have a wonderful day. And that’s what it’s all about — loving other people and taking care of them.”

Engle has also enjoyed seeing how YVMC has grown and changed through the years.

“When I started volunteering here, cancer care was provided in a room in the emergency department, and then, it moved to the medical office building, and now, we have the Jan Bishop Cancer Center,” Engle said. “It’s been fun to see the growth that we have in Steamboat.”

Beyond that, Engle has been grateful for the opportunity to help others.

“I love being with people,” Engle said. “That’s why I like volunteering. You can help people and help the community. And it’s fun.”

