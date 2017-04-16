Missing phone in Kremmling: The Record for Saturday, April 15, 2017

Saturday, April 15, 2017

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Police, fire and ambulance calls

1:22 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a theft at a bar in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. A customer had lost their phone at the bar about a week ago, then tracked the phone using the Find My iPhone app to Kremmling. The customer thought an employee of the bar may have taken the phone. Police are still investigating.

6:09 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of a suspicious person in the first block of Lincoln Street in Yampa.

11:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to a report of trauma near Steamboat Springs Middle School.

12:58 p.m. Officers were called to Little Toots Park where a man said he believed he’d found the person responsible for selling marijuana to his underage sons. The father wanted police to set up a controlled buy with the sons to catch the dealer, but police told the father they don’t set up controlled buys using minors, because they are dangerous.

1:36 p.m. Emergency responders were called to help someone who was having chest pain the 1100 block of Saratoga Avenue.

3:21 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a red truck that pulled up to a dumpster near the intersection of Eighth Street and Aspen Street with a large leather chair in the back of the truck. Someone reported that the person in the truck might be dumping the chair illegally, but the chair wasn’t in the dumpster or any other dumpsters in the area.

10:22 p.m. Officers were called to a hotel in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue after a woman ran into the lobby crying and asked an employee to call 911. Police found the woman across the street and arranged for Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue to take her to the hospital for an unknown medical issue.