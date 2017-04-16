Healthy eating: White bean chicken chili

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, finely chopped

1 pound dried navy beans

5 cups chicken stock

4 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon minced garlic

3/4 cup diced onion

1 1/2 cups chopped green chiles (Pueblo roasted chiles work well)

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 to 2 teaspoons ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

1 bunch cilantro leaves, roughly chopped

Rinse beans well, cover with water and soak overnight; 2-3 cans of beans can be substituted. If you would like to avoid buying the chicken stock and chicken breasts, make your own stock by boiling down a package of chicken thighs, or cut up whole chicken and use this meat and stock instead of the pricier chicken breast. When preparing your green chiles for this recipe, be sure to remove some to most of the seeds, as they can retain a lot of heat in your soup. Put the beans in the chicken stock, and bring to a boil over high heat. Continue boiling the beans over medium high heat while the rest of the recipe is prepared. In a saucepan, heat the butter over medium heat. Add the garlic, onion, and chilies, and sauté for five minutes. Add this mixture to the pot of stock. In the same saucepan, cook your diced chicken in a bit of olive oil. Add the cooked chicken, cumin, oregano, pepper, white pepper and cilantro to the pot. Simmer for 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Serves 10

Recipe provided by Jessica Quigley, adapted from recipe by Paula Deen.