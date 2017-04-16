Health briefs: Choose When to help pay for contraceptives

Choose When helps pay for long-acting contraceptives

For those who want the most effective form of birth control but can’t afford it, Choose When can help. Choose When is a community funded project that is helping area women get IUDs and hormonal implants at low or no cost. IUDs and implants are long-acting, reversible and safe. For more information, call Northwest Colorado Health at 970-879-1632 or Planned Parenthood at 970-879-2212.

YVMC seeking volunteers

Yampa Valley Medical Center is seeking caring people to join its volunteer team. There are openings in the following programs: cookie cart, day surgery, front desk at the Outpatient Pavilion and music programs. Those interested in becoming a volunteer or who would like to learn more about volunteering opportunities at YVMC are asked to contact Volunteer Services at 970-870-1146 or pam.bosch@yvmc.org.

Share your healthy recipes

Every Monday, Steamboat Today publishes simple, healthy recipes in the Yampa Valley Health section through a partnership with the Colorado State University Extension office. Those who have a recipe that is easy-to-prepare and made from commonly found ingredients are encouraged to share. Forget the fussy soufflé or the dish requiring fenugreek seeds; we’re looking for basic recipes that will inspire more to cook. Email healthy recipes to Karen Massey at karen.massey@colostate.edu or send them to Massey at the Routt County Extension Office, P.O. Box 772830, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.

The Haven accepting new residents

The Haven Assisted Living Center in Hayden is accepting new residents. The 20-bed nonprofit assisted living facility is owned and operated by Northwest Colorado Health. Private and semi-private rooms are available. Services include meals, housekeeping, exercise classes and social activities. Additional amenities and care options are available. Medicaid is accepted for a limited number of available rooms. A respite room also is available for adults who need temporary assisted living care.

For more information, call 970-875-1888 or visit havenseniorliving.com.