Steamboat briefs: Wildfire caused by burning trash burns about 3 acres

A homeowner burning trash in a barrel started a wildfire Friday that burned about three acres.

About 3:11 p.m., Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a possible wildfire on Routt County Road 200A near Lake Catamount.

According to a news release, a neighbor reported outbuildings were catching fire, as well as a propane tank.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were asked to help with the fire.

Firefighters found a 20- to 30-foot area burning with flames 3 to 4 feet high. The propane tank was also compromised.

Ferrel Gas arrived to help with the propane tank, and the fire was extinguished.

Steamboat Fire Rescue reminds residents that the burn season ended Saturday.

“Landowners should keep in mind that recent dry conditions with the combination of the spring winds can cause a seemingly innocent agricultural burn to get out of control rapidly,” the release stated.

Chavez to offer history talk at Oak Creek Museum

John Chavez is slated to speak from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Tracks & Trails Museum in Oak Creek.

Chavez will share memories and family history, including his family’s relocation to the Yampa Valley in spring 1941 as migrant workers of the lettuce and spinach fields around the Toponas area. Chavez’s father later found work at the Apex Mine on Trout Creek.

Chavez attended school at the Trout Creek School before the family moved to California, where Chavez became a teacher, principal, superintendent of schools and an advocate of education.

This free event will be held at the Tracks & Trails Museum, 129 E. Main St. in Oak Creek.

For more information, call 970-736-8245.

State Patrol attempts to curb instances of impaired driving

Troopers from the Colorado State Patrol will be out in force this weekend looking for drivers operating vehicles while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. The State Patrol will be working saturation patrols looking for impaired drivers in conjunction with the numerous events celebrating the end of the ski season in the Steamboat Springs area.

Troop 4B, which includes Routt, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Jackson and Grand counties, investigated five fatal crashes and 48 other crashes related to impaired driving in 2016. The State Patrol is working with partner agencies to reduce these numbers to zero.

As the winter weather begins to subside, and warmer, drier roadways begin to emerge in Northwest Colorado, the State Patrol reminds drivers to celebrate responsibly, drive safely and always wear a safety belt.

To report a suspected impaired driver, dial CSP (277) from a cellphone.

Follow Troop 4B troopers on Twitter @CSP_Craig.

Area high school musicians to join forces for concert

On Wednesday, April 26, the instrumental music departments of Hayden, Soroco, Middle Park and West Grand high schools will combine to form a large band and choir and present a concert in the West Grand High School Auditorium.

This is an opportunity for students who normally play in a smaller band to have the experience of performing in a larger group. This year, the Small Schools Combined Band and Choir Project will feature a 93-piece band and a choir with 45 singers.

This is also a unique opportunity for Oak Creek, Hayden, Kremmling and Granby to hear the talent and musical achievement of the students in area schools.

The concert will feature three selections by the combined bands, four selections by the combined choirs and a selection combining the bands and choirs.

2012 was the first year for the small schools in this area to attempt this type of collaboration. This year, the event will be larger due to the growth in each of the music programs, which enables the group to perform more exciting and challenging music.

The Hayden band is directed by Derek Hurshman, the Soroco band is directed by Kelli Turnipseed, the Middle Park band is directed by Brad Pregeant and the West Grand band is directed by Daniel Bowerly.

The concert is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, in the West Grand High School Auditorium and is free and open to public. Donations will be accepted.

Yampa, Oak Creek Green Machine schedule announced

Green Machines are now available for single stream recycling drop-off one week per month in both Yampa and Oak Creek. In Yampa, the Green Machine is delivered to 83 E. First St. the second Monday of the month and picked up the third Monday. The Oak Creek Green Machine is delivered to the City Park the fourth Monday of the month and picked up the following Monday. The schedule and recycling guidelines for both locations is available online at yvsc.org.