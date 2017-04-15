Mud Season Survival Guide: Spring in Steamboat offers photographers scenic adventures

— Autumn has hillsides lined with the gold of Aspen trees in transition, winter has blue bird days and snow-covered vistas, and in summer, the majestic valleys offer plenty to fill a camera lens.

But in the days after the Steamboat Ski Area slopes close, local photographers have come to expect more than a few days of gray sky, and the landscape can be bland.

Even if some years, like this one, are exceptions.

“This time of year I like to head down to either southern Utah or Sedona, Arizona,” Steamboat Springs photographer Rob Hanna said. “Sedona is red rock country, and it’s just beautiful for photography this time of year. The temperatures are in the 70s and low 80s … If you go a little further south, you will find the spring wildflowers. It’s a great time of year.”

Hanna owns a home in Sedona but said he has been making the road trip to the desert for years. He said Sedona is about 11 hours away, but he likes to break the trip up with a few stops along the way.

“There are lots of things to do and see along the way,” Hanna said. “That whole area south of Moab from Blanding to Bluff is the east side of Bears Ears National Monument. The whole area is rich in rock art and ruins. There are all kinds of places to explore.”

There is an upscale hotel In Bluff, the Desert Rose Inn & Cabins and the Recapture Lodge, which he describes as unusual and funky — not to mention a little easier on the pocketbook than the Desert Rose. Hanna said both places are great and offer a slightly different experience.

When it comes to finding the venue for breathtaking images, he admits that it takes a little work, and some of the most photogenic places are not on any map.

“It’s a discovery kind of thing,” Hanna said. ”You have to talk to the locals and ask where the best places are. There are no markers for these places, and it required a little research.”

Longtime photographer Corey Kopischke agrees the desert is a great place to escape the mud-season blues. But he said you don’t have to take an extremely long road trip because great places can be found just a few hours away in and around Grand Junction, Fruita and Vernal, Utah.

He said the cactus and wildflowers are starting to bloom and finding great photos is a great excuse to enjoy great hikes and biking adventures. LIke Hanna, Kopischke normally finds a few days to explore the desert this time of year because so much is happening visually.

But Karen Gordon Schulman, who teaches and leads photographic adventures through her company Focus Adventures, said photographers don’t always have to leave town to find early spring opportunities, but they may need to challenge themselves.

“Photographers should give themselves an exercise or an assignment,” Schulman said. “Maybe it’s to photograph old cabins, fences, old barns or animals on ranches. It doesn’t matter what they focus on, and it really shouldn’t be the big picture.”

It’s a technique that Schulman uses in her classes to change a photographer’s perspective and to push them to look a little closer before releasing the shutter.

One of her longtime students Joe Turner has made it his mission to find places in Steamboat to photograph this time of year. He has found success at Fish Creek Falls, River Road, Bartholomew Lane, Rabbit Ears and Elk River Road north to Clark where the low mountain valleys are free of snow but not the surrounding peaks.

Schulman said photographers should also look past the sometimes stark landscape to focus on the details or maybe spend an early morning shooting frost or dew. She acknowledges that finding photogenic subjects this time of year can be a challenge but exploring new and often overlooked attractions can bring unexpected rewards.