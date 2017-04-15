Real estate transactions for April 6 through 12

■ 33345, 33365, 33385 Ramuda Trail
Seller: Shaun M. and Mary E. Acton
Buyer: James R. Schoening
Date: April 6, 2017
Price: $20,500
Property description: Three lots totaling 2.02 acres of vacant residential land. Lot 1 to 3 of High Cross subdivision in Oak Creek.
■ 2800 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Assent3 LLC
Buyer: Alan G. Berg
Date: April 6, 2017
Price: $370,000
Property description: 1,521-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit Cambridge II of Phase III, Meadows at Eagleridge. Last sold for $326,500 in 2004.
■ 33330 Buckskin Way
Seller: Hagg Family Trust, Richard L. Hagg Trustee
Buyer: Matthew J. Kaufmann
Date: April 6, 2017
Price: $5,250
Property description: 0.5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 58 of Black Horse I subdivision.
■ 2765 Waterstone Lane
Seller: William J. Latoza and Joanne Bauer
Buyer: Marijke Lantz
Date: April 6, 2017
Price: $927,500
Property description: 2,584-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Phase III, Lot 6 of Waterstone at Eagleridge. Last sold for $1,055,000 in 2008.
■ 46250 Routt County Road 46
Seller: Susan G. Howard
Buyer: Mary Noel and Mark A. Lundien
Date: April 6, 2017
Price: $650,000
Property description: 2,985-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath single-family home on 35.01 acres.
■ 697 E. Jefferson Ave.
Seller: HaydenProperties Net LLC
Buyer: Choice Property Preservation LLC
Date: April 6, 2017
Price: $60,000
Property description: 852-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath single-family home and a 390-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1/2 bath on 0.24 acres, Block 7, Lot 10 to 12 of Seller’s addition to Hayden.
■ 36871 Tree Haus Drive
Seller: Ivan N. and Romola B. Goldner
Buyer: David M. and Laurie C. Susla
Date: April 6, 2017
Price: $56,000
Property description: Lot 2 of Susla/Goldner Replat.
■ 1330 Blue Sage Drive
Seller: Laura L. Cannone
Buyer: Kim A. and Aaron I. Reimer
Date: April 7, 2017
Price: $440,000
Property description: 1,200-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot A of Baker Townhomes. Last sold for $330,000 in 2013.
■ 455 Willett Heights Court
Seller: Rocky Peak Development LLC
Buyer: Martina B. and Ralph O. Walton III
Date: April 7, 2017
Price: $595,000
Property description: Unit 26 of Rocky Peak Village Filing 8.
■ 59240 Button Willow Drive
Seller: Darrell D. Wilson
Buyer: Meir C. and Alison C. Gottlieb
Date: April 10, 2017
Price: $252,000
Property description: 59.69 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing 4, Lot 6 of Red Creek subdivision. Last sold for $385,000 in 2011.
■ 314 Honeysuckle Court
Seller: Kim A. and I Aaron Reimer
Buyer: Evan and Sarah Noble
Date: April 10, 2017
Price: $300,000
Property description: 1,600-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.49 acres, Filing 1, Lot 15 of Sagewood subdivision. Last sold for $301,750 in 2007.
■ 31650 Shoshone Way
Seller: Charles Barnhill Jr. and Arthur Fine
Buyer: Aislynn Damura and Joseph Michael Soave
Date: April 10, 2017
Price: $30,000
Property description: 0.47 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 69 of South Shore subdivision.
■ 23800 Routt County Road 16
Seller: William Frederic Mintzer and Adora Prasad Freedom
Buyer: Jason and Brenda Lipps
Date: April 11, 2017
Price: $135,000
Property description: 1,232-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 5, Unit 6 at Wagonwheel condominiums. Last sold for $60,000 in 2014.
■ 116 Oak Ridge Circle
Seller: Jody Kiela
Buyer: Tom Lorger
Date: April 11, 2017
Price: $65,000
Property description: 0.18 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 35 of Sierra View subdivision. Last sold for $214,500 in 2006.
■ 2910 Burgess Creek Road
Seller: Vertigo LLC
Buyer: LB3 Steamboat Investment LLC
Date: April 11, 2017
Price: $1,150,000
Property description: 2,560-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath duplex/triplex on 0.34 acres, Lot T-11 of Rendezvous Trails. Last sold for $998,000 in 2014.
■ 2624 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: Gregory C. Fortune and Rory Witzel
Buyer: Timothy W. and Julie A. McWhirter
Date: April 12, 2017
Price: $2,350,000
Property description: 4,598-square-foot, 4-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.142 acres, Filing 1, Lot 28 of Wildhorse Meadows.
Total sales — $7,406,250
■ 2200 Village Inn Court
Seller: Points of Colorado Inc.
Buyer: Jason Michael and Carol Allison Little
Date: April 6, 2017
Price: $139,900
Property description: 1,946-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Interest in and to Unit 7401 of Steamboat Villas condominiums.
■ 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Paul Komor
Buyer: Keith A. and Tiffany K. Smith
Date: April 6, 2017
Price: $44,500
Property description: Quarter-share interest in and to a 1,192-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 653 of The Steamboat Grand.
■ 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Donna Janega
Buyer: Katherine Billington Steinberg
Date: April 10, 2017
Price: $43,000
Property description: Quarter-share interest in and to Unit 539 at The Steamboat Grand.
■ 1331 Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Regina M. and Thomas J. Wolf
Buyer: Sophia A. Ashworth and Christopher A. Bradshaw
Date: April 10, 2017
Price: $180,500
Property description: An interest in and to 4,322-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 26, Unit 26-B of Mores Corner.
■ 2335 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Peter J. and Donna J. Roberts
Buyer: Jon and Jean Albrightson
Date: April 12, 2017
Price: $18,000
Property description: A 1/10-interest in and to a 1,232-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 121 at The Phoenix at Steamboat.
Total timeshare sales — $425,900
Visit SteamboatHomefinder.com for more real estate news, home listings and more.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID