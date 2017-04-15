Real estate transactions for April 6 through 12

■ 33345, 33365, 33385 Ramuda Trail

Seller: Shaun M. and Mary E. Acton

Buyer: James R. Schoening

Date: April 6, 2017

Price: $20,500

Property description: Three lots totaling 2.02 acres of vacant residential land. Lot 1 to 3 of High Cross subdivision in Oak Creek.

■ 2800 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Assent3 LLC

Buyer: Alan G. Berg

Date: April 6, 2017

Price: $370,000

Property description: 1,521-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit Cambridge II of Phase III, Meadows at Eagleridge. Last sold for $326,500 in 2004.

■ 33330 Buckskin Way

Seller: Hagg Family Trust, Richard L. Hagg Trustee

Buyer: Matthew J. Kaufmann

Date: April 6, 2017

Price: $5,250

Property description: 0.5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 58 of Black Horse I subdivision.

■ 2765 Waterstone Lane

Seller: William J. Latoza and Joanne Bauer

Buyer: Marijke Lantz

Date: April 6, 2017

Price: $927,500

Property description: 2,584-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Phase III, Lot 6 of Waterstone at Eagleridge. Last sold for $1,055,000 in 2008.

■ 46250 Routt County Road 46

Seller: Susan G. Howard

Buyer: Mary Noel and Mark A. Lundien

Date: April 6, 2017

Price: $650,000

Property description: 2,985-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath single-family home on 35.01 acres.

■ 697 E. Jefferson Ave.

Seller: HaydenProperties Net LLC

Buyer: Choice Property Preservation LLC

Date: April 6, 2017

Price: $60,000

Property description: 852-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath single-family home and a 390-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1/2 bath on 0.24 acres, Block 7, Lot 10 to 12 of Seller’s addition to Hayden.

■ 36871 Tree Haus Drive

Seller: Ivan N. and Romola B. Goldner

Buyer: David M. and Laurie C. Susla

Date: April 6, 2017

Price: $56,000

Property description: Lot 2 of Susla/Goldner Replat.

■ 1330 Blue Sage Drive

Seller: Laura L. Cannone

Buyer: Kim A. and Aaron I. Reimer

Date: April 7, 2017

Price: $440,000

Property description: 1,200-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot A of Baker Townhomes. Last sold for $330,000 in 2013.

■ 455 Willett Heights Court

Seller: Rocky Peak Development LLC

Buyer: Martina B. and Ralph O. Walton III

Date: April 7, 2017

Price: $595,000

Property description: Unit 26 of Rocky Peak Village Filing 8.

■ 59240 Button Willow Drive

Seller: Darrell D. Wilson

Buyer: Meir C. and Alison C. Gottlieb

Date: April 10, 2017

Price: $252,000

Property description: 59.69 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing 4, Lot 6 of Red Creek subdivision. Last sold for $385,000 in 2011.

■ 314 Honeysuckle Court

Seller: Kim A. and I Aaron Reimer

Buyer: Evan and Sarah Noble

Date: April 10, 2017

Price: $300,000

Property description: 1,600-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.49 acres, Filing 1, Lot 15 of Sagewood subdivision. Last sold for $301,750 in 2007.

■ 31650 Shoshone Way

Seller: Charles Barnhill Jr. and Arthur Fine

Buyer: Aislynn Damura and Joseph Michael Soave

Date: April 10, 2017

Price: $30,000

Property description: 0.47 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 69 of South Shore subdivision.

■ 23800 Routt County Road 16

Seller: William Frederic Mintzer and Adora Prasad Freedom

Buyer: Jason and Brenda Lipps

Date: April 11, 2017

Price: $135,000

Property description: 1,232-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 5, Unit 6 at Wagonwheel condominiums. Last sold for $60,000 in 2014.

■ 116 Oak Ridge Circle

Seller: Jody Kiela

Buyer: Tom Lorger

Date: April 11, 2017

Price: $65,000

Property description: 0.18 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 35 of Sierra View subdivision. Last sold for $214,500 in 2006.

■ 2910 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Vertigo LLC

Buyer: LB3 Steamboat Investment LLC

Date: April 11, 2017

Price: $1,150,000

Property description: 2,560-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath duplex/triplex on 0.34 acres, Lot T-11 of Rendezvous Trails. Last sold for $998,000 in 2014.

■ 2624 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Gregory C. Fortune and Rory Witzel

Buyer: Timothy W. and Julie A. McWhirter

Date: April 12, 2017

Price: $2,350,000

Property description: 4,598-square-foot, 4-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.142 acres, Filing 1, Lot 28 of Wildhorse Meadows.

Total sales — $7,406,250

■ 2200 Village Inn Court

Seller: Points of Colorado Inc.

Buyer: Jason Michael and Carol Allison Little

Date: April 6, 2017

Price: $139,900

Property description: 1,946-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Interest in and to Unit 7401 of Steamboat Villas condominiums.

■ 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Paul Komor

Buyer: Keith A. and Tiffany K. Smith

Date: April 6, 2017

Price: $44,500

Property description: Quarter-share interest in and to a 1,192-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 653 of The Steamboat Grand.

■ 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Donna Janega

Buyer: Katherine Billington Steinberg

Date: April 10, 2017

Price: $43,000

Property description: Quarter-share interest in and to Unit 539 at The Steamboat Grand.

■ 1331 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Regina M. and Thomas J. Wolf

Buyer: Sophia A. Ashworth and Christopher A. Bradshaw

Date: April 10, 2017

Price: $180,500

Property description: An interest in and to 4,322-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 26, Unit 26-B of Mores Corner.

■ 2335 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Peter J. and Donna J. Roberts

Buyer: Jon and Jean Albrightson

Date: April 12, 2017

Price: $18,000

Property description: A 1/10-interest in and to a 1,232-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 121 at The Phoenix at Steamboat.

Total timeshare sales — $425,900

