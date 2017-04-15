Mud Season Survival Guide: What to do and where to go

— Ah spring.

Visitors have vacated back to their home states, and locals find an escape to some tropical oasis. Inevitably, Steamboat Springs becomes a ghost town with seemingly nothing to do.

If you find yourself stuck in the mud and not sure what to do, here’s my list of what to do and where to go to stay entertained this mud season.



Music

Brothers Gow

April 29 | 9 p.m. | Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave.

Hailing from San Diego, California, Brothers Gow will be back with their visual and soulful blend of rock, funk and jazz-influenced improvisation.

Art

Weekend Warrior Workshops: “Paint on Water”

April 22 | noon to 3 p.m. | Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.

Learn the art of paper marbling in this hands-on class. All ages. $20 workshop.

Weekend Warrior Workshops: “Super Heroes and Villains”

April 29 | noon to 3 p.m. | Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.

Create a costume and comic book for the super hero, heroine (or villain) in you. All ages. $20 workshop.

YBC Cocktails & CRIT(itque)

April 17 | 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. | Steamboat Smokehouse, 912 Lincoln Ave.

May 15 | 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. | Pine Moon Gallery, 117 9th St.

Bring any artwork, including music, food, an idea or choreography, you would like feedback on. This event will take place every third Monday of the month.

Theater

Steamboat Theatrical Society

Every Friday | Noon to 2 p.m. | Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.

Bring a segment of prose, poetry, original work or a traditional scene from a play or movie to read aloud and discuss.

Cabaret 2017: “Rockin’ the Boat”

May 11, 12 and 13 | 6 and 9 p.m. each day | Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

This year’s Cabaret will feature skis about beloved bicycles, moose, Lincoln Avenue traffic, buying houses in Steamboat, music and much more. Tickets are available at http://steamboatarts.org/ or at the Depot and All That.

Family Friendly

Beauty Slap with Steamboat Springs and Moffat County High School Bands

April 20 | 7 p.m. | Strings Music Festival, 900 Strings Rd.

Through the Strings School Days programs, Beauty Slap has collaborated with and provided instruction for student bands over the course of the semester. This show marks the culmination and is sure to be unforgettable.

Something New

An Evening with your Routt County Master Gardeners

May 17 | 5:30 to 8 p.m. | Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

Learn all about gardening in the challenging Northwest Colorado environment. Discussion topics include, seed selection, pests, weeds, season extension, container gardening, water wise gardening and much more.