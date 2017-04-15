Mud Season Survival Guide: Storing the toys

A few steps this spring can ensure Steamboat Springs athletes are both ready to slide again on their skis and snowboards next fall.

Cleaning up comes first.

Steamboat Ski and Bike Kare salesman Dan Tozzi said outside of some major storage mistakes and assuming skiers and riders get a tune before the start of next winter’s season, skis and snowboards will likely weather the spring, summer and fall just fine.

That said, there are some steps people can take to ensure the health of that equipment.

Shops will offer storage wax for the skis. It amounts to regular ski wax, but a healthy dose, and unlike an in-season treatment, the wax is not scrapped off.

“It keeps the base nice and hydrated so it doesn’t dry out during the summer,” Tozzi said.

Skipping the wax, he said, “can take away the life of the plastic and the base, take away the life from a pair of skis.”

When it comes to storage, off the ground is better.

Store your skis standing on end in the corner of the garage and, again, they’ll probably still slide in November. But, to get the most life out of them, getting them off the cement will really help.

“If you really take care of your skis, you’ll generally get a bag for them,” Tozzi said. “You want to keep them off the ground if you can. A lot of moisture can wick from the ground to your skis, especially if they’re in a storage unit. Keep them above the concrete, off the ground. If you can hang them, that’s a good idea.”