Mud Season Survival Guide: Lock up

— For those lucky enough to make an escape to the beach at the end of ski season, the Steamboat Springs Police Department has some tips to ensure your homes and belongings are safe.

Obviously, lock doors and windows.

“That’s the most important thing,” Chief Cory Christensen said.

It is a good time to check smoke and burglar alarms. Lock up any valuables, put cars in the garage and make it appear to any would-be robbers that someone is actually home.

“If you have anything delivered to your house, make sure someone is there to get it so it doesn’t look like you’re not home,” Christensen said.

Consider putting house lights on a timer, and be careful what you say on your answering machine.

“Don’t say we’re in Cabo for two weeks,” Christensen said.

Another way to make it appear like someone is staying at your home is to ask a neighbor to park their car in your driveway.

Christensen said his department does not have the manpower to check on every person’s home every day, but people with concerns should contact the police.

