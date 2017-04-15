Mud Season Survival Guide: Deals, deals, deals

— Steamboat Springs can be a tranquil place during the shoulder season, and it is a good time to check out the restaurants and attractions that you were too busy to visit during the ski season.

Strawberry Park Hot Springs assistant manager James Mac said it is a little quieter during the slow season, but residents know it is a good time to visit.

“The locals get out in the slow season,” Mac said.

The cabins at the hot springs are still in high demand during the slow season, but the odds of getting a same-day booking are better.

Many Steamboat restaurants will shut down for a week or longer during the slow season, while others lure customers in with great specials.

Here are a few of the deals local restaurants will offer:

— Aurum Food and Wine, 50 percent all entrees between April 18 and June 9.

— Pit on 5th is under new ownership with all-day happy hour and $2.50 tacos.

— Table 79, all-night happy hour with an extended menu between April 18 and June 9.

— E3 Chophouse, $25 for a three-course meal of top sirloin, chicken marsala or salmon with soup or salad and dessert. Friday surf and turf for $29.95 with lobster tail and sirloin steak. Tuesday prime rib night for $24.

— O'Neil's Tavern and Grill, Monday buy one, get one anything. Tuesday buy one entree, get one free. Sunday 50 percent off entire check.

— Back Door Grill, 50 percent entire check Monday 6 p.m. to close. Buy one, get one free Tuesday from 6 p.m. to close.

— Carl’s Tavern, beginning Tuesday, all-day happy hour with $2 off wines, wells and drafts, half-off appetizers, 50-cent wings, $2 oysters and $5 margaritas. Closed April 24 to May 3. All-day happy hour and a menu featuring nine items for $9 each.

— Steamboat Smokehouse, when it's not happy hour, buy one entree, get one free. Happy hour is 3 to 6 p.m. with $3 beers, $3 sliders and half-priced appetizers.

