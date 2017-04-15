Jail Report for April 8 to April 14, 2017

The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.
Saturday, April 8
Charles L. Fitzhugh, 21 — failure to appear (Routt County Sheriff’s Office)
Sunday, April 9
Joseph R. Lund, 48 — DUI, no proof of insurance, open alcohol beverage container (Colorado State Patrol)
Janis C. Harper, 25 — felony possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of bail bond (RCSO)
Oryan E. Kuchyt, 19 — failure to appear (CSP)
Hec M. McEntee, 41 — driving under restraint, driving under the influence of drugs, open alcohol beverage containers, uninsured vehicle, displayed fictitious plates (Hayden Police Department)
Monday, April 10
Ashley B. Anderson, 23 — drove without valid driver's license, DUI, careless driving (Steamboat Springs Police Department)
Kelly N. Baxter, 26 — violation of protection order (RCSO)
Dakota D. Zehner, 23 — failure to appear (RCSO)
Tuesday, April 11
No arrests
Wednesday, April 12
No arrests
Thursday, April 13
No arrests
Friday, April 14
Brittany L. Gould, 29 — displayed expired license plate, speeding, DUI (SSPD)
